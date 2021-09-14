Old Man Logan Returns To His Future Past in Wastelanders

Killing off Wolverine once and then bringing back in an epic super-mega-crossover event would seem like the sort of thing a comic book publisher could pull off once in a decade, but Marvel is no ordinary comic book publisher. This December, The House of Ideas will bring Wolverine back to life… again… But this time, it's not the regular version of Wolverine (who would need to be killed again first to bring him back), but the Old Man Logan version of Wolverine, created by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, who died in the 2018-2019 maxi-series Dead Man Logan. Keeping up so far? Well, we'll try harder to confuse you then. Old Man Logan is returning in one of five new one-shots from Marvel called Wastelanders, set in the post-apocalyptic universe that Old Man Logan returned to in Dead Man Logan in order to die.

Killing off a character is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a list that every editor worth their salt keeps pinned in their cubicle. Likewise, resurrecting a dead character is one of the 22 Gimmicks, but that's not exactly what's going on here. Another of Joe Q's 22 Gimmicks is rehashing a popular old Marvel story, and that's actually what's happening, because this version of Old Man Logan will star in a story taking place after the original Old Man Logan story, but long before Old Man Logan traveled to the current Marvel Universe to replace our Wolverine (who was dead at the time) and long before he traveled back to that universe to die in Dead Man Logan. Come on, this isn't that hard, people!

Here's what Marvel has to say about Wastelanders:

This December, return to the post-apocalyptic Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in five all-new stories set in the Marvel future where heroes have fallen, villains have won, and your favorite characters defy all odds to survive. Brought to you by all-star creators including writers Steven S. DeKnight, Ethan Sacks, Rich Douek, and Torunn Grønbekk, these five one-shots will focus on Wolverine, Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, Star-Lord, and making their first appearance in the Wastelands, Black Widow.

And so we have a series of one-shots, set in the future, but in the past of that future, if you see what we're saying. Here they are:

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT

Art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Podcast Connecting Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 12/1 DeKnight, known for his work on Netflix's Daredevil and WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, will lead the return alongside artist Ibrahim Moustafa in WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE, an all-new story set in the days after the conclusion of the original "Old Man Logan,"as he fights once again to save the people of the Wastelands who have been crushed under the heel of the Red Skull and Bruce Banner! The Super Villains united and took out most of the world's Super Heroes decades ago, and while the man known as Logan attempted to live a life of peace, he had to pop the claws once again to do what he does best! But saving the day looks different with the Baby Hulk under his care. Is Logan doing the right thing by protecting the progeny of the Hulk or dooming what's left of the war-torn world? Logan may not have long to ponder if he is crushed by the adamantium armor of his newfound enemy Downfall!

And:

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Podcast Connecting Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 12/8 Wastelanders mastermind Ethan Sacks, writer of both OLD MAN HAWKEYE and OLD MAN QUILL, is also back with artist Ibraim Roberson to bring you a never-before-told story of Hawkeye's training with Stick—the man formerly known as Daredevil—in WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE! Clint Barton's sight may be gone, but his will to avenge is stronger than ever, and with the training and expert guidance of Matt Murdock, arrows will fly again! But what is Murdock's actual target? And how will this change Hawkeye's path in the Wastelands? This is one issue you can't afford to miss!

And:

WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 12/22 THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES writer Torunn Grønbekk and rising star Julius Ohta explore the complex nature of everyone's favorite tyrant in WASTELANDERS: DOOM! Doctor Doom helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!

And:

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

Written by RICH DOUEK

Art by BRENT PEEPLES

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 12/15 Writer Rich Douek (Superman: Red and Blue) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Brent Peeples in WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD! The legendary Star-Lord has fallen on hard times. With the Guardians of the Galaxy disbanded, Peter Quill returned to Earth to find it a wasteland unlike anything he's seen across the stars – heroes dead, villains in power. While he's taken out one threat, others remain in the Wastelands, and Star-Lord's own desire to assuage his guilt for being off-world during the calamity will land him right in the middle of another! Will Quill overcome the mysterious force waiting for him at the site of his lost love's death? Or is she not really dead at all?

And:

WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1

Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT

Art by WELL-BEE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 12/29 Bookending the saga, DeKnight will team up with artist Well-Bee to introduce the Wastelander's take on Black Widow in WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW. The Lizard King has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly Black Widow! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected?

Now that wasn't so difficult, was it? Why are you always making everything so hard?

Check out some covers for Wastelanders below: