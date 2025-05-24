Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: eigoManga, kickstarter, manga, Oldman

Oldman: eigoMANGA Launches Kickstarter for Classic Manga Hardcover

eigoMANGA launched a Kickstarter for the Oldman: Complete Series Hardcover Edition to publish all four manga books in deluxe editions.

Oldman is a steampunk fantasy manga by Chang Sheng, acclaimed for its political intrigue and dark fairytale themes

The story follows a magician and a sword maiden with mechanical limbs rebelling against a tyrant queen's immortality secret

Campaign perks include signed editions, exclusive art, digital extras, and flat-rate global shipping for collectors

eigoMANGA has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring Oldman, the critically acclaimed steampunk fantasy series from Taiwanese creator Chang Sheng, to readers worldwide in an all-new complete hardcover edition. Oldman is an award-winning, dark fantasy manga series that blends political intrigue, rebellion, and the haunting price of immortality, set in a visually stunning steampunk world. The series has been celebrated internationally, earning Japan's International Manga Award and the Golden Comic Award for Best Shonen Manga.

At the heart of Oldman is a tale of defiance against a tyrant queen whose secret to eternal youth hides a terrible truth. When Oldman, a bearded magician imprisoned for knowing too much, escapes his dungeon, he joins forces with a rebel sword maiden outfitted with mechanical limbs. Together, they vow to expose the queen's dark secret and free the kingdom from her grip.

The Oldman Saga

The dark fairytale story concerns a beautiful queen who rules her country as a despot with total control. Unmarried and without an heir, she repeatedly adopts orphans as a way to prove that even commoners can reign as kings. Still, something sinister lurks beneath the surface, with the queen showing no signs of aging, while her orphans continue to go missing. The sole individual aware of her secret is a court magician known only as Oldman, who was arrested and thrown in the dungeon prior to the start of the series.

Staging his escape, Oldman appears to step through the bars of his cell and vanish as if by magic, cleverly misleading the guards. He rescues a neighboring prisoner, an outlaw sword maiden who has had her arms and legs amputated. Upon taking her to a brilliant doctor who fits her with mechanical limbs, Oldman and the sword maiden vow to take revenge on the queen that wronged them, all the while evading the queen's army as the dictator launches a desperate campaign to keep her secret hidden.

Oldman creator Chang Shen is based in Taipei, and is an award-winning illustrator specialising in drawing and oil painting in his detailed art and storytelling depth, drawing inspiration from Yukinobu Hoshino's classic Science Fiction saga 2001 Nights.

Oldman: Complete Series Hardcover Edition Campaign Highlights

Complete Series in Hardcover – Experience the entire Oldman saga in beautifully crafted hardcover volumes.

Exclusive Art Prints & Signed Editions – Featuring rare autographs from Chang Sheng's limited US appearance.

Digital Comics & Art Collections – Dive deeper into Oldman with digital editions and exclusive artwork.

Straightforward Global Shipping – Flat-rate, reliable shipping anywhere in the world.

eigoMANGA is a publishing and production company specializing in comics, graphic novels, and digital media. For over 25 years, they've brought unique stories and diverse creators to global audiences. Their sister company AnimEigo has been bringing classic anime licenses, samurai films and Japanese cinema and is currently bringing the latest remastered editions to Blu-Ray for the first time in North America.

The campaign is now live on Kickstarter, with The Oldman: Complete Series Hardcover Edition expected delivery at the beginning of June 2025. This series, while little known in the United States, is special and worth checking out.

