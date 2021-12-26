Omnibus In 2022 For Spider-Man, Black Panther And Serial

Four upcoming omnibus volumes, trhree from Marvel courtesy of the Near Mint YouTube channel and one from Diamond Previews. Terry Moore is getting his Serial series collected in one Omnibus volume, both in paperback and hardback, for March 2022. Two new Spider-Man Omnibus volumes. One Omnibus collecting all of the Dan Slott-written Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon storylines that informed the current No Way Home movie, as well as the Brian Bendis/Mark Bagley Ultimate Spider-Man Vol 2 which contained the Ultimate Sinister Six volume known as Ultimate Six, also in Omnibus format. And the full Christopher Priest Black Panther run, most responsible for the movie iteration, also in Omnibus form with the other Marvel books for September 2022.

SERIAL OMNIBUS GN

ABSTRACT STUDIOS

JAN221100

When Zoe's friend falls victim to a female serial killer, Zoe vows to find the killer before the police and deliver her own razor-edged justice. But the clever assassin proves to be very hard to find as Zoe follows the trail of bodies and the few clues left behind. Using her own unique set of skills, Zoe eventually closes in on the killer until they come face to face for the final kill. Who will walk away? Find out in Terry Moore's newest suspense thriller featuring the irrepressible Zoe from Rachel Rising! Available in softcover and hardcover editions.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 31.99

SERIAL OMNIBUS HC

ABSTRACT STUDIOS

SRP: 41.99

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER P{RIEST OMNIBUS

Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1998) #1-33, DEADPOOL (1997) #44 and material from MARVEL DOUBLE-SHOT #2.

SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS

Edge of Spider-Verse (2014) 1-5; Spider-Verse (2014) 1-2; Superior Spider-Man (2013) 32-33; Amazing Spider-Man (2014) 7-15; Spider-Man 2099 (2014) 5-8; Scarlet Spiders (2014) 1-3; Spider-Woman (2014) 1-4; Spider-Verse Team-Up (2014) 1-3; Free Comic Book Day 2014 (Guardians of the Galaxy) 1 (Spider-Verse story); Edge of Spider-Geddon (2018) 1-4; Spider-Geddon (2018) 0-5; Superior Octopus (2018) 1; Spider-Force (2018) 1-3; Spider-Girls (2018) 1-3; Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man (2017) 311-313; Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider (2018) 1-4; Vault of Spiders (2018) 1-2; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Noir Video Comic (2018); Spider-Geddon: Spider-Gwen – Ghost Spider Video Comic (2018); Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Video Comic (2018); Spider-Geddon Handbook (2018) 1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL 2

Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) 40-71, Ultimate Six (2003) 1-7

