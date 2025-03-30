Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Ize Press, manhwa, novel, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Webtoon, Yen Press

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint: Ize Press Debutls Cover for Print Novel

The hit Korean novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which spawned the hit manhwa webtoon, is at least coming to print from Ize Press in July.

Article Summary Ize Press unveils stunning cover for "Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint" English print edition, set for July 2025.

Fans can finally own the novel behind WEBTOON's hit series with exquisite illustrations and premium design.

The tale follows Dokja Kim's survival in a real-life apocalypse inspired by his favorite online novel.

The English print edition launches with ebook and audiobook versions, showcasing global sensation.

Fans have been waiting for this – Ize Press revealed the highly anticipated cover for the first volume of the English print edition of the iconic apocalyptic fantasy novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. With embossing, debossing, and silver foil accents, the Ize Press edition of the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint novels will feature intricate die-cut covers with full-color illustrations originally used in the Korean editions. This elegant cover provides a unique look that will appeal to readers of Western genre fiction as well as the core fanbase of the series. The first volume collects chapters 1–25 of the original webnovel by singNsong.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Vol. 1 (Novel)

By singNsong

Kill each other within the time limit or die. It's just another evening commute on the train, until the passengers are given an order they can't disobey. Utter chaos ensues, but ordinary office worker Dokja Kim only feels an unsettling calm. He knows exactly how this will play out. The subway car, the passengers' reactions, even the bizarre creature that suddenly appears to oversee this sadistic scenario…everything is straight out of his favorite story, an online novel so obscure he is its sole reader. And as the only one who knows where the plot is headed, Dokja must use his knowledge to survive the oncoming apocalypse!

The English print edition of the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint novel is one of the most fan-demanded publications from the Korean content community. This exhilarating masterpiece is the source material that inspired one of the most popular webcomics serialized on WEBTOON, receiving over 450 million views, and Ize Press publishes the English print edition of the comic. Given its popularity, it's unsurprising that this series is being adapted into both an anime and a live-action film. The first volume of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (novel) will be available in print on July 22, 2025, along with the ebook and audiobook counterparts.

With a unique premise of sponsorship and streaming for survival, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is a modern apocalyptic fantasy series offering a complex blend of character drama, action, and incredibly layered world-building that often references universal folklore, myths, and legends. This global hit sensation is a must-read for fans of action fantasy stories and LitRPG sagas like Solo Leveling and The Beginning After the End. Ize Press is honored to publish this critically acclaimed series, allowing eager readers to enjoy this gem in all formats.

The best place to find out more about Omniscent Reader's Viewpoint and its July 22nd publication date at Yen Press' website and Ize Press' social media account.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!