Once & Future #30 Preview: Final Issue Preview

Once & Future #30 ends the fan-favorite series by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora at BOOM! next week. Preview the comic here. Check out the preview below.

ONCE & FUTURE #30

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220334

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

The war of crowns is at an end and Bridgette and Duncan must face the future of England together.

Will their family's legacy finally come to a happy end? Or is the final page of this story still yet to be seen?

Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's epic tale of ancient secrets and legendary battles finally concludes in an immortal story sure to leave readers shaken!

In Shops: 10/12/2022

SRP: $4.99

