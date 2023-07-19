Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: crypt of shadows, halloween

Once More Into The Crypt Of Shadows From Marvel for Halloween

Last year a Crypt Of Shadows one-shot from Marvel Comics for Halloween, revived an old horror anthology trademark. And that followed one from 2019.

As I noticed in today's Lying In The Gutters, this time last year saw the announcement of a Crypt Of Shadows one-shot from Marvel Comics for Halloween, reviving an old horror anthology trademark. And that itself followed one from 2019. Well, 2023 is going for a third – eventually you'll be able to package these all up in a one-shot.

This October, take another frightening journey through the shadows of the Marvel Universe in CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1! The hit one-shot is back for another year of tales starring some of the spookiest characters comics has to offer. The crypt will be reopened and the creatures, monsters, and ghouls of the Marvel Universe will emerge in this collection of terrifying and easily accessible stories that will haunt new fans and longtime readers alike this Halloween season!

Once more, as All Hallows' Eve draws nigh, the dust-covered slab that seals shut the crypt, blocking out the sun and casting it forever in shadow, has creaked open to let the darkness loose to prey on the Marvel Universe! Be they mercenary or mage, guided by law or by rage, our heroes will face their terror, and they'd best pray their spines are sturdy enough for the job…or the crypt they find may well be their own! Read on if you dare to discover what awaits in this year's CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1:

Victor Strange, younger brother of Doctor Strange, goes deeper than ever into the crypt as he once again plays host to the frightful festivities in a framing story by writer Al Ewing and artist Paul Davidson.

Writer Cavan Scott and artist Devmalya Pramanik present a devilishly delightful Deadpool story that features the classic horror charterer the Living Mummy and sets him up for an exciting new status quo!

Current Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and artist Paul Azaceta are telling a Scarlet Witch story where she faces a terrifying new villain called the Bricklayer!

Writer Sarah Gailey and artist Eder Messias explore "man vs. monster" in a tale starring Werewolf by Night and the Hulk!

The swamp creature who burns all who know fear battles alongside the man without fear! See Daredevil and Man-Thing team up for a spine-tingling adventure from writer Declan Shalvey and artist Alex Lins.

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

Written by AL EWING, STEVE ORLANDO, SARAH GAILEY, CAVAN SCOTT & DECLAN SHALVEY

Art by PAUL DAVIDSON, PAUL AZACETA, EDER MESSIAS, DEVMALYA PRAMANIK & ALEX LINS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

