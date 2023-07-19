Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, newlitg, san diego comic con

San Diego Comic-Con Begins Today in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2023

Most stories yesterday were looking ahead to San Diego Comic-Con starting today. Welcome to your Daily Lying In The Gutters.

Looks like yesterday, people started reading more than just Superman in the shower, with news on the It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia podcast, the cancellation of Heavy Metal Magazine Volume 2, suggestions of a Zatanna/Robot Man comic and Ms Marvel joining the X-Men. But most stories yesterday were looking to San Diego Comic-Con starting today. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, It's Always Sunny on Hold

More comics stories you might prefer ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG one year ago, Crypt Of Shadows With Moon Knight, Wolverine, Bloodstone & Bloodline

LITG two years ago – No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano In Star Wars: The Mandalorian –

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG three years ago, Yesterday's Transformers

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

LITG four years ago.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jessica Kemp of Missed Deadline and Orbital Gallery.

of Missed Deadline and Orbital Gallery. Richard Pini, co-creator of Elfquest.

co-creator of Elfquest. Jamal Igle, creator of Molly Danger.

creator of Molly Danger. Bob Burden, creator of The Flaming Carrot.

creator of The Flaming Carrot. Kasra Ghanbari, creator of Monocyte.

creator of Monocyte. Rupert Bottenberg, co-director of En Masse.

co-director of En Masse. Jesse James, of Jesse James Comics, Arizona

of Jesse James Comics, Arizona Terry LaBan, creator of CUD.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

