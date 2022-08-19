Once Upon A Time & The Ones on Next Week's Previews Catalog Cover

The front cover of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue shows two lost souls find love and companionship in a ruined future in Jason Aaron, Alexandre Tefenkgi, and Lee Loughridge's new Boom Studios series, Once Upon a Time at the End of the World.

The back cover has a team of "chosen ones" join forces to battle the ultimate "chosen one" in Brian Michael Bendis and Jacob Edgar's new Dark Horse Comics series, The Ones.

While the spine of the Previews catalogue shows off Skottie Young and Brett Beans' I Hate Fairyland from Image Comics as Gert, all grown up, unleashes homicidal mayhem as only she can. The Previews Customer Order Form features Kamen Rider Zero-One in a new original series from Titan Comics.

Gems of the Month: September's Previews Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Behold, Behemoth #1 and Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #1

· Dark Horse Comics' The Ones #1 and Quick Stops #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's Lord of the Jungle #1 and Vampirella vs. Red Sonja #1

· Image Comics' I Hate Fairyland #1 and Two Graves #1

· Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four #1

Next week's Previews features a number of items available exclusively through Previewsand your local comic shops. Hiya Toys celebrates the rich legacy of 2000 AD with two new black & white action figures in their Judge Dredd Exquisite Mini 1/18-Scale Figure line — future lawman Judge Dredd himself (SEP222885) and the Dark Judge, Judge Mortis (SEP222886). Plus, The Loyal Subjects turns the clock back to the early 1980's and the original Mirage Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Comic 4-Piece BST AXN Action Figure Box Sets (SEP222556 and SEP222557) which include comic-inspired Turtles plus Shredder and Foot Henchmen. Look for these and other products marked with the Previews Exclusive logo throughout the catalog for the products you can find only at your local comic shop.

And also the original eight-page comic, Mark Waid and David Lapham's The First Supper, from Bad Idea beginning on page 485 of the catalog that we previously mentioned…