One-Star Squadron #6 Preview: Grand Finale

One-Star Squadron #6 brings the series to a close, but there's still more fun to be had in this preview of the final issue. Well… maybe not so much fun. Maybe mild depression? Either way, check out the preview below.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #6
DC Comics
0322DC141
(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber
Funeral for a coworker! The former employees of Heroz4U mourn the loss of yet another one of their own as they all struggle to return to civilian life. Have things changed for the better for some? Or are they all destined to be one-star heroes for good? Be sure to check out the grand finale of the critically acclaimed miniseries by Mark Russell (The Flintstones) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen)!
In Shops: 5/3/2022
SRP: $3.99

