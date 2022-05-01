One-Star Squadron #6 Preview: Grand Finale

One-Star Squadron #6 brings the series to a close, but there's still more fun to be had in this preview of the final issue. Well… maybe not so much fun. Maybe mild depression? Either way, check out the preview below.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #6

DC Comics

0322DC141

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

Funeral for a coworker! The former employees of Heroz4U mourn the loss of yet another one of their own as they all struggle to return to civilian life. Have things changed for the better for some? Or are they all destined to be one-star heroes for good? Be sure to check out the grand finale of the critically acclaimed miniseries by Mark Russell (The Flintstones) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen)!

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.