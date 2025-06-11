Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

One World Under Doom Title Drop, With New Avengers/Runaways Spoilers

New Avengers #1 ( Sam Humphries & Ton Lima) One World Under Doom #1 (Ryan North & RB Silva) Runaways #1 (Rainbow Rowell & Elena Casagrande)

Article Summary New Avengers #1 ties directly into the One World Under Doom crossover with major Winter Soldier moves

Thor and Brain Drain question Doom's new order, blending history, resistance, and uneasy fascist parallels

Runaways #1 brings personal stakes as Doctor Doom pursues Doombots, challenging the team's family ties

Marvel heroes struggle with Doom's world—free healthcare and peace, but unity built on dictatorship

There are three One World Under Doom titles out today, although only two make the checklist. New Avengers #1 by Sam Humphries and Ton Lima, One World Under Doom #5 by Ryan North and R. B. Silva, and Runaways #1 by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande are all published by Marvel Comics today. Like Iron Man, the New Avengers is a sneak One World Under Doom tie-in that has more to do with the crossover than official tie-ins, Doctor Strange of Asgard or Doom's Academy.

This is the title that was called Thunderbolts* until, like the movie, it changed its name. New Avengers had the good grace to change its name before it actually came out, though. It has Winter Soldier taking out very human snitches.

I mean, this is definitely the kind of thing that the French Resistance did. I'm just not entirely sure it fits with Bucky Barnes, whether the Winter Soldier, The Resistance, or whatever he is calling himself these days. But it does underline the book's place in One World Under Doom.

Where Thor is challenging some of their assumptions. Using his dad as an example, Odin of Asgard never had to bother with things like democracy.

As well as how the world seems to be working now, the Avengers and Doctor Doom defeating Dormammu together…

Though let's face it, Thor is of Viking stock, a god of Asgard, who have a certain interesting history when it comes to fascism and Nazis.

And employing the mighty tone of sarcasm, verily one of Thor's most underrated gifts. Although, even as the book pits one hero against each other in this Civil War of Doom's dictatorship, if you are looking for an authorial voice on this matter, there is Brain Drain.

A Bronze Age character, Brain Drain is a Nazi officer-brain-in-a-jar villain from the Invaders series in the seventies. Who had one or two subsequent appearances before in the Avengers and Alpha Flight, before being revived for the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl series written by One World Under Doom's Ryan North. And who went through quite the redemption arc, literally rebuilt and remade by Squirrel Girl. Not many superheroes in the Marvel Universe are former Nazi soldiers. And so as Squirrel Girl equivocates over the gifts Doom has given it, free healthcare and education, open borders and world peace… food security as well now, that's a new one to add to the list, Brain Drain is cursed with remembering the lessons of history.

"The trains run on time", referring the reputation of fascist dictator of Italy, Mussolini, who took control and joined the Nazi axis, keeping the population in line with competent government bureaucracy, literally and figuratively keeping the trains running on time. While simultaneously engaging in murder, genocide and fascist control. People may forget, but Brain Drain does not have that luxury.

And so while the polls in favour of Doom are rising, he does have some other work to do, dealing with the impact his former self has had on the world.

Such as the many Doombots who managed to get out there over the decades, and which replicated his own ego.

The new Runaways sees Doctor Doom mopping up some of the Doombots still out there doing their own thing.

Even as they have to contend with their own contradictions. Are they Doombot or are they Doom? For somewhere is no debate.

But the Runaways have had their own reprogrammed Doomboit as part of the family for some time, part mentor, part butler, part housewife.

And while they are happy to have him as part of the family…

… there has been no conflict with the events of One World Under Doom.

So while the New Avengers are dealing with the impact of One World Under Doom on the many power bases of the Marvel Universe…

The Runaways are just living in the world, trying to get by.

Well, some of the Avengers, anyway.

But for the Runaways, it suddenly gets a little closer to home.

And the media do what they always do when faced with fascism.

They argue around it, find both sides, until the Devil's advocate becomes the only voice. Opposition is shunted aside. And unity is found.

Look, they said the name of the thing. And maybe even gave it its meaning too…

New Avengers #1 by Sam Humphries and Ton Lima, One World Under Doom #5 by Ryan North and R. B. Silva, and Runaways #1 by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande are all published by Marvel Comics today.

NEW AVENGERS #1

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Ton Lima (CA) Stephen Segovia

Carnage. The Hulk. Namor. Clea. Wolverine. Five of the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Avengers – hope you survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5 (OF 9)

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

Dormammu has come for Doom – and Doom has SURVIVED. Broken, depleted, but having bought the time he needed, Doom ensured that all Earth's heroes would survive. These heroes now face a choice: They can allow Earth to fall to Dormammu – or they can align with Doom and fight for Earth beside him. Doom is at his highest – with Earth's heroes behind him, nothing can stop him now. Nothing, that is, save for an unexpected return of an old foe… Rated T+In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99 RUNAWAYS #1 (OF 5)

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Stephanie Hans

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BREAK A FAMILY? Superstar writer Rainbow Rowell (SHE-HULK) returns to the Runaways with visionary artist Elena Casagrande (BLACK WIDOW, BLADE) for a new chapter…but Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days! Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it's time to start running… Rated T+In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99

