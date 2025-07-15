Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: scott pilgrim, sdcc

Oni Press' Exclusives, Panels And Signings at San Diego Comic-Con

Oni Press' Exclusives, Panels And Signings at San Diego Comic-Con with Corinna Bechko, Matt Kindt, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and more

Article Summary Oni Press unveils limited-edition SDCC exclusives, including EC Comics and Adventure Time variants.

Meet top creators like Bryan Lee O’Malley, Matt Kindt, and Melissa Flores at signings and panels.

Catch exclusive previews and gameplay from the new Scott Pilgrim video game at a dedicated panel.

Explore Oni Press’s SDCC programming with horror comics reveals and live podcasts with famed creators.

Oni Press is bringing Corinna Bechko, Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt, Chris Condon, Patrick Horvath, Matt Kindt, Bryan Lee O'Malley, Lysandra Vuong, Christopher Cantwell, Melissa Flores, J. Holtham, Patrick Horvath, Craig Hurd-McKenney, Daniel Kibblesmith, Nick Winn and more to San Diego Comic-Con, with panels, signing and show exclusives and a first look at the Scott Pilgrim game… at Booth #1829.

EC Epitaphs from the Abyss Vol. 1 SC – EC Exclusive #001 | Cover by Adam Polina | LIMITED TO 250

EC Cruel Universe Vol. 1 SC – EC Exclusive #002 | Cover by Dave Johnson | LIMITED TO 250

Adventure Time (2025) #1 – SDCC Exclusive Variant | Cover by Patrick Hovarth | LIMITED TO 250

Adventure Time (2025) #1 – SDCC Exclusive Variant | Cover by Maria Wolf with Rico Renzi | LIMITED TO 250

Free for All #1 | Cover by Maria Wolf | LIMITED TO 250

The Sixth Gun: Battle for the Six #1 – SDCC Exclusive Gold Foil Variant | LIMITED TO 250

Gender Queer "Born" Test Print T-Shirts | Manufactured by Holy Mountain | LIMITED TO 50

Oni Press SDCC Panels

Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color , Date: Thursday, July 24 Time: 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Room 28DE For nearly 30 years, Oni Press has been publishing groundbreaking comic and graphic novels for readers of all ages. Now, coming off the heels of the publishers most successful year of all time with the best-selling launches of EC Comics, ADVENTURE TIME, and BIKER MICE FROM MARS, join a star-studded cast of Oni's upstart creators past, present, and future to surveil the eye-popping slate that will make 2025 even bigger still with creators Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) Melissa Flores (Biker Mice from Mars), Daniel Kibblesmith (Rick and Morty vs. The Universe), LySandra Vuong (Covenant), and Ben H. Winters (Benjamin), alongside Publisher Hunter Gorinson, Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn, and Senior Editor Bess Pallares … plus more surprise guests and announcements!

Date: Friday, July 25, Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm, Location: Room 23ABC Out of nowhere, the immortal EC Comics has risen from the grave at Oni Press with the surprise debut of best-selling series including Epitaphs from the Abyss and Cruel Universe. Now, the most notorious name in terror is preparing for an even bigger, bolder, and bloodier second act with "The Summer of Fear" as three killer new series prepare to strike with an array of award-winning creators at the helm. Explore what lies ahead in brand-new titles like Blood Type, Catacomb of Torment, and Cruel Universe 2 as creators Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One), Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), and Ben H. Winters (Benjamin) join President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn, and Senior Editor Allyson Gronowitz to discuss the most iconic name in horror comics … and the future of fear itself! Scott Pilgrim EX with Bryan Lee O'Malley and Tribute Games, Date: Saturday, July 26, Time: 1:30pm – 2:30pm, Location: Room 5AB Moderator Griffin Newman (Blank Check Podcast) and Bryan Lee O'Malley (Scott Pilgrim creator) present an inside look at the making of an all-new Scott Pilgrim video game adventure! Jean-Francois Major, Yannick Belzil (Tribute Games), and John Melchior (Universal Products & Experiences) will be on hand to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the game with exclusive first-look gameplay footage and many more surprises from Josh Fairhurst (Limited Run Games).

Oni Press SDCC Signings

Wednesday 6-7 pm Christopher Cantwell, Chris Condon

Thursday 10 am – 11 am , Christopher Cantwell, Chris Condon

Thursday 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Cullen Bunn, Melissa Flores, Ben H. Winters, LySandra Vuong

Thursday 2 pm – 3 pm Brian Hurtt

Thursday 3:30 – 5 pm Bryan Lee O'Malley

Friday 10 am – 11 am Matt Kindt

Friday 11 am – 12 noon Patrick Horvath, Nick Winn, Maria Wolf

Friday 1 pm – 2:30 pm Bryan Lee O'Malley

Friday 3 pm – 4 pm Corinna Bechko J. Holtham Ben H. Winters

Friday 5 pm – 6 pm Craig Hurd-McKenney, Daniel Kibblesmith

Saturday 10 am – 11 am Melissa Flores, LySandra Vuong

Saturday 11 am – 12 noon, Patrick Horvath, Nick Winn, Maria Wolf

Saturday 1 pm – 2 pm Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

Saturday 3:30 pm – 6 pm Bryan Lee O'Malley

Sunday 10 am – 11 am Matt Bors, Daniel Kibblesmith

Sunday 12 noon – 1 pm, Craig Hurd-McKenney

Sunday 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham

