Oni Press February 2026 Full Solicits, Murder Drones & Tortured Hearts

MURDER DRONES #1 (OF 6)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover C by KROOKED GLASSES

Cover D by SKETCH VARIANT

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:20) by KROOKED GLASSES

Variant (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTIN

Variant (1:100) by LYSANDRA VUONG

Based on Glitch Productions' global animation phenomenon created by Liam Vickers and now streaming on Prime Video, it's three cheers for 'destroy all humans' as all-star creators Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel Voices) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) unleash the record-setting comics adaptation of the series that you have watched 330 million times: MURDER DRONES!

In the far future on the desolate exoplanet designated Copper 9, the humans are long gone but the robotic worker drones they created to mine the planet's resources are still hard at work. Together, they have managed to forge their own makeshift society . . . or so they thought until a previously unknown kind of robot—the dreaded 'Murder Drones'—are activated by a long-forgotten human-scripted protocol to disassemble any worker that deviates from its original programming. But when a rebellious young worker drone named Uzi forms an unlikely alliance with two disassembly drones—Serial Designations N and V—can they, together, uncover the secrets of their origins . . . and stop the spread of the unsettling mechanical virus known as the Absolute Solver?

Robots, violence, teen angst, mad science, love, loss, doors, hormones, and chaos! What more could you ask for? A pen, perhaps? It's a clicky pen! (Ask your kids. They'll get it!)

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 11, 2026

AUTUMN KINGDOM THE WRAITHBOUND QUEEN #1 (OF 4)

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover A by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover B by MORGAN BEEM

Cover C (Wraparound) by JUAN MOORE

Full Art Variant (1:10) by MORGAN BEEM

Black & White Variant (1:20) by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

A STUNNING NEW CHAPTER OF THE DEATHLY DARK FAIRY TALE BEGINS! From masters of horror Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D), follow two young sisters into a twilight realm haunted by faeries, monsters, and demons in a quest to rescue their parents from an eons-old blood sacrifice . . .

Kidnapped by the fae, sisters Sommer and Winter's parents have disappeared behind the veiled walls of the Autumn Kingdom—mythical borderlands that their fantasy author father once thought were total fiction. Now, with the human world far behind them, their final conquest—and their father's freedom—stands before them . . . behind a legion of goblins, trolls, and corrupted human souls . . . EVIL DEAD meets LABYRINTH in this dazzlingly rendered horror saga that /FILM calls classic 'sword and sorcery' shot through with 'scary monsters and mortal peril'!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 4, 2026

TORTURED HEARTS #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by JORDIE BELLAIRE, TINI HOWARD, BLAKE HOWARD, & ANN NOCENTI

Art by SEBASTIAN CABROL, FABIANA MASCOLO, DAN MCDAID, & ARJUNA SUSINI

Cover A by DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover B by MIGUEL MERCADO

Cover C by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN MCMANUS

Black & White Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by DUSTIN WEAVER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTIN

LOVE IS PAIN . . . AND WE MEAN IT LITERALLY THIS TIME!

Did your heart ever break so hard that it felt like Cupid himself had plunged his sharp little arrow into your ribcage, only to leave a sucking chest wound for all the world to see? No?! Well, are you free on the second Wednesday in February?!

In the unrelenting tradition of EC Comics, here's one for all of you lovesick lunatics, rancid romantics, and forlorn fatalities as Oni Press proudly presents our next 56-page, coffin-shaped bouquet of brutality in TORTURED HEARTS #1—a giant-sized special full of soft whispers and death rattles from hot-blooded writers Jordie Bellaire (Redlands), Tini Howard (Excalibur) & Blake Howard (Vampire: The Masquerade), Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), and Amy Roy (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), alongside candy-coated artists Sebastián Cabrol (Hulk: Maestro), Fabiana Mascolo (Cyberpunk 2077), Dan McDaid (EC's Outlaw Showdown) and Arjuna Susini (Lamentation)!

Plus: Another newly restored and authentically remastered classic from the EC vaults by the legendary William M. Gaines, Al Feldstein, and Reed Crandall!

Hey, loverboy, we've all had 'the blues' . . . Pick up TORTURED HEARTS #1 to shake them off before they turn black and start to smell bad!

$8.99 | 56 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 11, 2026

CATACOMB OF TORMENT #8

Written by ROBERT MENEGUS, RAFAEL SCAVONE, & PAUL TOBIN

Art by RAFAEL ALBURQUERQUE, VALERIA BURZO, & ARJUNA SUSINI

Cover A by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN MCMANUS

Black & White Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTIN

Is winter's woe upon thee? Come on into the CATACOMB OF TORMENT—where our horrific hostess, the Tormentor, always keeps the pyre roaring!

Take sickly comfort in three bloody new tales of miserable merriment in the immortal EC Comics mold—hauled out from the depths of the Tormentor's catacomb and fiendishly stitched together by caustic creators Rafael Scavone (Hit-Girl) & Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire), Paul Tobin (The Witcher) & Arjuna Susini (Lamentation), and Robert Menegus (Necromancer Bill) & Valeria Burzo (High Strangeness)!

Winter may be coming to an end, but EC Comics NEVER DIE!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 18, 2026

CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #7 (OF 12)

Written by ANTHONY MAURO, GREG PAK, & AMY ROY

Art by KANO, DAVID LAPHAM, & MALACHI WARD

Cover A by MIKE HUDDLESTON

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

Black & White Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

Warm flesh! Cold technology! As an astronaut, you have collided both together in an unwieldy alliance to survive the harsh vacuum of space. Now, as you wait to see whether all of your precious airlocks and heat shields will keep you from getting freeze-dried by the very cosmos you yearn to explore, never fear—there's an all-new issue of CRUEL UNIVERSE to help you keep calm!

In the next installment of EC Comics' Eisner- and Ringo Award–nominated sensation: Stargazing writers Anthony Mauro (Salvation), Greg Pak (Planet Hulk), and Amy Roy (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) are transmitting live from the scene of an interstellar disaster, as coldly calculating artists Kano (Action Comics), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and Malachi Ward (Black Hammer Reborn) record the distant pinpricks of light from their exploding space ships as they reach Earth hundreds of years later. Who said SCIENCE can't be entertaining?!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 4, 2026

HIGH STRANGENESS #5 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD & DANIEL NOAH

Art by CHRISTIAN WARD, DAVE CHISHOLM, & NOAH BAILEY

Cover A by CHRISTIAN WARD

Cover B by JESSE LONERGAN

Cover C by BECCA CAREY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by CHRISTIAN WARD

From Oni Press and SpectreVision, the year's most ambitious experiment in comics storytelling culminates in our unmissable final chapter . . . uniting HIGH STRANGENESS architect Daniel Noah with multiple Eisner Award winner Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness) and Ringo Award winner Dave Chisholm (Plague House)!

Welcome to the ultimate terminus of the unknown, where our four chapters, our four tragic fates, and the innumerable threads of our perplexing cosmic existence have all found themselves gathered together. Do fate or free will bind the eerie ultra-terrestrial phenomena that our brains recognize as UFOs, ghosts, cryptids, and other nonhuman intelligences? Are they distinct entities unto themselves . . . or are they all expressions of some higher order? More pressing still: Where do they come from? And where are we going?

Welcome to the final chapter, travelers . . . where all will be revealed.

$7.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 18, 2026

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #2 (OF 5)

Written by NICK CAGNETTI & DANIEL ZIEGLER

Art by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover A by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover B by IAN HIGGINBOTHAM

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NICK CAGNETTI

A HERO OUT OF HELL! The new year's most spectacular, eye-popping indie horror hit returns with an all-new chapter from retro-powered cartoonist Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade) and co-creator Daniel Ziegler (Elodie)!

As the deceased musician Erik Leroux journeys through an eerie underworld realm alongside the enigmatic Elizabeth, the truth of his forgotten past begins to unfold—one page at a time. But in the land of the living, danger brews as a vengeful witch named Helena and her arcane pet rabbit, Haruspex, mark Erik for destruction. But what dark grudge binds her to a man who no longer walks among the living? And how does it all tie back to Erik's long-lost love—the mysterious Katrina? Ghosts, grief, and grim revelations collide in this twisted tale of love, memory, and the shadows from the past!

In the tradition of Jack Kirby's THE DEMON, Mike Allred's MADMAN, and Todd McFarlane's SPAWN, meet the next great addition to the canon of horror heroes as Cagnetti and Ziegler unleash an outrageously otherworldly comic book saga for the ages!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 25, 2026

RICK AND MORTY THE END #3 (OF 6)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Cover A by DAVE BARDIN

Cover B by TROY LITTLE

Most Wanted Variant (1:10) by PHIL MURPHY

Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

It's an intergalactic battle royale between the universe's smartest man and its saddest gang of bench-warming superheroes!

The Vindicators (newly dubbed the Vind-RICK-ators) have managed to track down Rick Sanchez, but he's not going quietly as the galactic search for Rick hits its chaotic fever pitch. Rick's foes pull out every stop to corner the madman and TRY to bring him in to pay for his crimes against EXISTENCE! But Rick has a few tricks up his lab coat. Will the cosmic super-genius finally be forced to face the consequences of his terrible actions, or have the Vindicators, led by Morty, fallen into one of his most elaborate traps yet?

THE END is almost certainly nigh as cosmic annihilators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) count down to the end of Rick and Morty's epic 10-year run at Oni Press!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 25, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #10

Written by NICK WINN & ELIZABETH BREI

Art by CORINTH BOONE & CLEONIQUE HILSACA

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by CORINTH BOONE

Cover C BILLY TEAL SKETCH Variant

Variant (1:10) by REN LINDROOS

Variant (1:20) by BEN SEARS

Black & White Variant (1:50) by NICK WINN

It's chaos at Hot Dog Princess's cookout! We're raising the steaks in this issue of Adventure Time from cartoonist/writer Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and stellar artist Corinth Boone (Peony)!

Finn and Jake are on a quest to create their own Enchiridion, and it's taken them to the Hot Dog Kingdom, where Robot Finn is continuing to cook up some havoc. Concerned and confused (or is that indigestion?), can our dynamic duo take what Robot Finn is dishing out? Or will they end up being burned? It's a dog eat dog world in this next issue of 'Handbook Heroes'!

Plus: The continuation of our totally mathematical Lemonhope backup story by writer Elizabeth Brei and artist Cleonique Hilsaca—featuring the cutest candy-dog to ever graced the land of Ooo!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 18, 2026

CROWNSVILLE #4 (OF 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by ELIA BONETTI

Cover A by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover B by ELIA BONETTI

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

From master storyteller Rodney Barnes (Batman: Full Moon, Killadelphia) and otherworldly artist collaborator Elia Bonetti (Death of Wolverine: The Logan Legacy), this long-buried tale of suspense and sorrow based on true events from an infamous asylum with a tortured past is about to come raging back to life . . .

Staring deeply into the mouth of madness, Detective Mike Simms must confront his family's secret past to unlock the dreadful secrets which lie buried in the long-condemned halls of the abandoned Crownsville mental institution. The spirits of the past demand retribution for the sins visited upon them in their waking life, and only the souls of the living can offer peace to the torment of the damned . . . and they don't care how they get it!

Can Mike and his partner unlock the secret to freeing these tormented spirits or will the halls of Crownsville once again run red with the blood of the innocent?

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 11, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME TP VOL 2 FRIENDS TO THE END

Written by DEREK M BALLARD & NICK WINN

Art by BECK KUBRICK, DEREK M BALLARD, NICK WINN, & KENZIE BUGG

Cover A by BECK KUBRICK

C'mon, grab your friends and return to Ooo for the continuing (new) adventures of best buds Finn and Jake!

Determined to find the Enchiridion for Computer Princess and prove himself a true hero (and not just some adventurin' kid), Finn, alongside his pal Jake, returns to the Computer Kingdom to get to the bottom of its whereabouts—but as secrets are brought to light, Finn and Jake find themselves drifting farther and farther apart . . . directly into the waiting clutches of two of the most fearsome and chaotic entities in all of Ooo: GOLB and the LICH. Can Finn and Jake really prove they're friends to the end? Will the two be able to stand up to the totally not mathematical might of these malicious . . . er, adversaries? Will this editor ever be able to conquer alliteration?!

Written and drawn by Annie-nominated designer for TV and feature animation Nick Winn, highlighting a host of talented artists and featuring backup stories by Adventure Time alum Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), this Adventure Time series is one you won't want to miss!

Collects issues #5–8 of Adventure Time (2025)!

$19.99 | 112 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 1, 2026

SUPERPUNK TP

Written by MIRTES SANTANA

Art and Cover by GUILHERME PETRECA

Meet Violeta! Violeta is a thirteen-year-old skateboarder and podcaster. But most importantly? She's a PUNK! Oh, and a superhero, too. Superhero + punk = SUPERPUNK. That's Violeta!

After discovering her grandfather's old cassette player, Violeta decides to play a cassette tape backward. (Why? It's pure punk rebellion, duh!) What she didn't know was this rebellious act would grant her magical powers! Aaaaand . . . unleash monsters. A LOT of them. Violeta will need to use all her new superpowers to protect her home of Hollow Hills from the strange creatures and send them back to wherever they came from. Luckily, she's joined by Alan, Violeta's faithful sidekick and fellow podcaster. Together, they'll have to find a way to put these monsters back in their place. But between homework, podcasting, and skateboarding, Violeta has a tough time managing it all. When a horde of monsters descend on her school, will this superpunk be able to save the day?

Multi-award-winning comic book artist Guilherme Petreca and TV writer Mirtes Santana bring you Superpunk, a radical adventure story about the need to rebel and act out to protect the people and things you love.

$14.99 | 160 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 6, 2026

PANCAKE TRAP TP

Written by STEPHANIE YOUNG

Art and Cover by ALLYSON LASSITER

Join Maple and Margaret Sanford in The Pancake Trap as they learn that differences can be strengths, change can reveal who we truly are, and that love is thicker than batter.

Maple and Margaret Sanford might be sisters, but they couldn't be more different. Ten-year-old Maple is a pancake-obsessed griddle cook determined to save their grandma's failing restaurant, Dot's Diner. Margaret is a college-bound beauty queen who can't wait for their mom to sell the run-down restaurant. On the last day before Dot's Diner will be sold to the town's multimillionaire mogul, the girls are thrown into a dangerous food-themed treasure hunt, looking for gold left by runaway outlaw Crispy Cruller. Joined by a trusty friend, helpful robot drone, and adorable pup, Maple and Margaret will dive deep into the twisted caves and caverns underneath their town facing one syrup-sticky flapjack trap after another. With nothing more than their grandma's cookbook clues to guide them, will the Sanford Sisters be able to put their differences aside, find the loot, and save Dot's Diner before it's too late?

From the creators of Star Beasts, Stephanie Young and Allyson Lassiter's newest adventure is stacked full of fun foodie hijinks and features ten pancake recipes to make at home.

$14.99 | 232 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 10, 2026

GENDER QUEER HC THE ANNOTATED EDITION

Written, Art, and Cover by MAIA KOBABE

Dig deeper into one of the most banned books in America with this annotated edition of Maia Kobabe's seminal autobiographical work.

In 2014, Maia Kobabe—who uses e/em/eir pronouns—thought that a comic of reading statistics would be the last autobiographical comic e would ever write. At the time, it was the only thing e felt comfortable with strangers knowing about em. Then e created Gender Queer. Maia's intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears. Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: It is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.

This special annotated edition calls on voices from academic and creative communities to further shed light on Kobabe's work—exploring the technicalities of comic creation, the history of the LGBTQIA+ community, and highlighting personal anecdotes from a host of writers and artists discussing their own experiences growing up queer. Featuring commentary from designer and animator Phoebe Kobabe (The ABCs of Identities), cartoonist Ashley R. Guillory (Queers at the Table), Dr. Sandra Cox (professor of English at Southwest Missouri State University), Matthew Noe (Lead Collection & Knowledge Management Librarian at Harvard Medical School), author Hal Schrieve (Fawn's Blood), and many more, this beautiful hardcover edition promises to be a wonderful educational tool for years to come.

$49.99 | 280 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 20, 2026

HALLOWEEN BOY HC VOL 01 LAST OF THE HALLOWEEN BOYS

Written, Art, and Cover by DAVE BAKER

From Eisner Award–nominated writer and illustrator Dave Baker (Mary Tyler MooreHawk, Forest Hills Bootleg Society) comes the collected voyages of the man known only as Halloween Boy—an adventurer without a past and a combatant of the impossible.

Working as an archaeologist-for-hire, magical ghost hunter, and super-scientist explorer, Halloween Boy has a simple mission: help those who cannot help themselves. From routine artifact rescues gone wrong to helping the surviving members of an ancient religion enact a cosmic funeral dirge, Halloween Boy finds himself operating as the patron saint of the impossible. And yet, just how long can he win in this never-ending battle before things spiral out of control? When will the dark secrets of the Demon Who Lives finally rear their ugly heads? Find out in the pages of this thrilling compendium!

Halloween Boy: Last of the Halloween Boys collects issues #1–5 of Baker's self-published Halloween Boy series for the first time in a premium edition!

$29.99 | 248 PGS. | PARTIAL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 27, 2026

CATACOMB OF TORMENT TP VOL 01

Written by AMY ROY, EVAN DORKIN, J. HOLTHAM, & JEREMY LAMBERT

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, DAN MCDAID, DAVID LAPHAM, & KANO

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Out of the ashes of EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, the immortal EC Comics ushers THE TORMENTOR—a new horror host with an unhealthy interest in human anatomy—into a bloody new horror anthology! Hold onto your head (if it's still attached) . . . because no one escapes the CATACOMB OF TORMENT!

For Her Royal Travesty of Pain's first request: Master storytellers John Arcudi (B.P.R.D), Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman), Matt Bors (The Toxic Avenger), Evan Dorkin (Beasts of Burden), J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment), Patricia A. Jackson (Star Wars: Tales from the New Republic), and Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) join artists Valeria Burzo (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Kano (EC's Cruel Universe), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves), Dan McDaid (Shazam!), Fabiana Mascolo (Cyberpunk 2077), Sami Kivela (Abbott), Shawn McManus (Fables), Christopher Mitten (The Autumn Kingdom), and Patrick Piazzalunga (Monsters Are My Business) to turn the red-hot irons on all-new, blisteringly brutal tales of mayhem and malice in the undying EC tradition!

The critics are already saying, 'This is literal torture' and 'Please make it stop!' Pick up this fright-packed and fearful first volume—and we might just consider letting them go!

Collects Catacomb of Torment #1–4.

$19.99 | 136 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 17, 2026

WONTON SOUP DELUXE EDITION HC

Written, Art, and Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Space! Clones! Aliens! Noodles! Join Johnny Boyo, a former culinary student, as he seeks out extraordinary adventure and intergalactic entrees as a cosmic truck driver along with his troublesome pal Deacon.

For fans of Tampopo and Cowboy Bebop, revisit the mania that is Wonton Soup in a new, large hardcover edition featuring a brand-new cover from madcap artist and writer James Stokoe! Prepared with unhinged love and care from the lunatics at Oni Press! Get it while it's hot!

$34.99 | 392 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE | ON SALE JUNE 24, 2026

RICK AND MORTY ONI COMPACT COMICS EDITION TP WUBBA LUBBA DUB-DOOM

Written by ALEX FIRER & TOM FOWLER

Art by CJ CANNON, FRED C. STRESING, & TOM FOWLER

Cover by TOM FOWLER

Get ready for another case of Wubba Lubba Dub-DOOM—that is, yet another explosive helping of Rick and Morty Oni Comics Compact Edition!

Revisit the early days of Rick and Morty's incendiary run, beginning with 'Head Space' and 'The Noble Pursuit of Fair Play,' written and drawn by comic warlocks Tom Fowler (The Books of Magic) and CJ Cannon (Rick and Morty)! And in case that wasn't enough madness to absorb, immerse yourself in the simple tale of a man (Rick), his new hat, and the whole friggin' multiverse crashing down in Rick's New Hat, masterminded by scribe Alex Firer (The Onion) and Rick and Morty art veteran Fred C. Stresing (Adventure Time).

Enjoy Rick and Morty in its most accessible form ever! Put it in your pocket. Give it to your friends. Or swallow it and feel the glorious power of the central finite curve coursing through your veins! No, don't do that. Just buy it.

Collecting Rick and Morty #12–15 and Rick and Morty: Rick's New Hat #1–5.

$9.99 | 224 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JUNE 10, 2026

OGREST TP VOL 04

Written, Art, and Cover by MIG

Set within the video-game universe of Wakfu, the popular online role-playing game and animated series on Netflix!

Ogrest's mission is simple: Find the six fabled Dofus artifacts for Dathura so she can become human. His love and devotion for her knows no bounds. He is joined on this quest by Malec, a strange guide sent by the Siblings. How did he end up in this mess? He doesn't remember . . . but he'll discover the terrifying truth as his path leads toward chaos . . .

$19.99 | 192 PGS. | BLACK & WHITEON SALE FEBRUARY 11, 2026

MFKZ HC VOL 5 V

Written, Art, and Cover by GUILLAUME 'RUN' RENARD

Based on the Netflix film of the same name! This award-winning comic book series has taken the US by storm with a magazine and multiple spin-offs!

DMC is drained of blood after the Machos Blitzkrieg, vicious entities born from the dark matter of the universe. Humanity has no choice but to join forces to resist, failing any attempt at counterattacking. The unified gangs of DMC side with the military in one last shot at survival. But just as the situation seems hopeless and Angelino is caught up in his demons, the first snowflakes of the season fall on the city . . .

$24.99 | 160 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 18, 2026

PLANET OF THE APES RPG CORE RULEBOOK HC

Written by ANDREW E.C. GASKA, & E.L. THOMAS

Art by CHRIS SCALF, RUNA I. ROSENBERGER, CHANDRA FREE, & SHANE MOLINA

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

The global sensation of the Planet of the Apes comes to tabletop in this official role-playing game!

The Role-Playing Game of the Planet of the Apes will challenge every idea you have ever had about a role-playing game. You will be thrust onto a planet where humans are the lowest order of living things and the superior beings are apes. It's the evolutionary process—but in reverse.

Become an intellectual chimpanzee who seeks to better apekind through science and exploration. Choose an orangutan statesape whose weapons are philosophical debate, political savvy, and the power of the Sacred Scrolls themselves. Perhaps a gorilla soldier is more your style—honor-bound to protect Ape City and lead aggressive expansions into new territories. What else, if not an ape? Be a time-lost astronaut struggling to grasp a world gone insane. Become a mute tribal human forced to scavenge for resources as you are hunted by murderous gorillas on horseback. The rules even allow you to play mutant survivors who use the power of their minds to turn their enemies against each other.

Built on the official Magnetic Variant (D6MV) of the classic D6 System role-playing game rules created by West End Games, The Role-Playing Game of the Planet of the Apes is easy to learn yet full of challenges to master. With settings and lore written by sci-fi novelist Andrew E.C. Gaska, this core rulebook contains all you need to role-play in this upside-down world where apes evolved from humans:

Detailed histories and lore from Planet of the Apes

24 character classes to choose from

Optional Stun and Encumbrance Rules

SRP Defenses create fast-paced combat

Extraordinary Abilities give your PCs an edge

Quirks and Expectations help define character motivation

Statistics for the mutated monstrosities that lurk in the Forbidden Zone

Plus a host of new Gear and Weaponry that will help turn this upside-down world right

Compatible with all Magnetic Press Play's West End Games D6 products

$49.99 | 310 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 4, 2026

PLANET OF THE APES RPG ANSA SOURCEBOOK HC

Written by ANDREW E.C. GASKA, & E.L. THOMAS

Art by CHRIS SCALF, RUNA I. ROSENBERGER, BILL PULKOVSKI, & SHANE MOLINA

Cover by CHRIS SCALF

An encyclopedic sourcebook for the classic Planet of the Apes franchise for use to expand the adventures in the official role-playing game!

Bring the cinematic thrills and shocking twists of the five original Planet of the Apes movies to your tabletop game. Now you can interact with the apes and humans that have come directly from the silver screen—Caesar, Taylor, Zira, Hasslein, and, of course, Dr. Zaius—every iconic character is gamified for campaign use with biographies and statistics. This sourcebook showcases a detailed chronology of the distinctly different timeline that arose out of choices made by both human and ape alike.

The ANSA Files are filled with reference resources of the larger-than-life personalities, weapons, and settings from the classic films and novelizations—The Planet of the Apes, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, and Battle of the Planet of Apes—plus linking material from the novels Conspiracy of the Planet of the Apes and Death of the Planet of the Apes! With more than five times the adventure in one place, this sourcebook lets you experience the span of the POTA universe like never before . . .

$49.99 | 314 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE FEBRUARY 4, 2026

