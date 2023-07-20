Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: jordan thomas, shaky kane, The Man From Mayb

Weird Work's Jordan Thomas & Shaky Kane Jump to Oni for Man From Maybe

Shaky Kane is The Man from Maybe – a new series to be published by Oni Press in October. Re-teaming Kane with Jordan Thomas.

Yesterday, Oni Press cryptically asked: Who is the pseudonymous UK artist Shaky Kane? Now we know:Shaky Kane is The Man from Maybe – a new series to be published by Oni Press in October. Re-teaming Kane with Jordan Thomas (the pair also recently collaborated on Image Comics' Weird Work, currently on stands), The Man From Maybewill see the pair move to Oni Press for the story of a "post-apocalypse with a postmodern makeover":

In the dry and dead future that's coming soon, all life belongs to Oppenheimer-obsessed billionaire Harvard Denny and his corporate scavengers from Smile, Inc., who pillage the wastelands in search of atomic contraband.

But when a hyper-advanced vessel of possibly alien origin crashlands on the outer edge of Denny's empire of neon-lit ruins, will it bring promise or poison to a distorted world? As the race to acquire the ship's cargo begins, our fate will be decided by a masked bandit and the cold iron of his laser rifle. He knows no name, no home, no surrender—only the whispered hush of those in need who dare call him . . . THE MAN FROM MAYBE!

Described by Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson as akin to "Jack Kirby tackling an unauthorized adaptation of a long-lost science fiction novel written by Hunter S. Thompson on a dare," expect plenty of Shaky Kane-esque flair in the first issue's 48-page, double-sized debut, which will also feature covers by Kane, David Rubin (Black Hammer), and Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade).

Said writer Jordan Thomas:

"The whole idea for the series was formed knowing I was writing for Shaky. He gave me a couple of brain-expanding images he wanted to draw and from there I began building out a strange and wild world for these characters to tear apart. The whole team at Oni have been great in helping us create this bright blend of adventure, thrills and shocks. It's absolutely the most flat out fun comic I've ever been a part of and I'm very proud of what we've put on the page."

The Man From Maybe #1 will be on sale in October, and follows a slew of other recent Oni Press announcements from San Diego Comic-Con,including: new print collections of LySandra Vuong's queer horror WEBTOON hit Covenant; the new "Fight Censorship, Read Comics!" initiative supporting the CBLDF with creators Maia Kobabe, Matt Kindt, and Gabriel Ba & Fabio Moon; the resurrection of Tony Lee's long-awaited Army of One graphic novel series, a fleet of SDCC exclusives from talent including Charlie Adlard, Nick Cagnetti, Maria Wolf Lopez; the upcoming publication of Eisner nominee Matt Lesniewski's Faceless & the Family, and many more.

