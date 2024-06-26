Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, ultimate, ultimate black panther, vibranium

The Opposite Of Vibranium in Ultimate Black Panther #6 (Spoilers)

Thanks to the Black Panther movies, everyone knows about Vibranium now. Even my mum. But what is its Ultimate opposite?

Article Summary Explore Vibranium's evil twin introduced in Ultimate Black Panther #6.

Discover the new metal's unique properties and mysterious origins.

Marvel at the twin metals’ contrasting natures and potential powers.

Anticipate the naming and impact of this new material on Wakanda's future.

Ultimate Black Panther #5 spoilers! Thanks to the Black Panther movies, everyone knows about Vibranium now. Even my mum. A fictitious metal native to Wakanda that can absorb and transform kinetic material, making it indestructible but also useful for all manner of technologies and fuelling the Wakandan technological boom.

But in Ultimate Black Panther #6, Bryan Hill and Carlos Nieto are going in a different direction by giving Vibranium its own evil twin! How's that for a subverted trope?

And of course, twins only act up in the presence of their other sibling. Especially when large jolts of electricity are involved.

And suddenly doing their own impression of Little Shop Of Horrors, with a sliver of Evolution, Species and The Andromeda Strain.

So what is it? And does it have a name? All unique metals at Marvel, ultimate or not, need a name. Adamantium, vibranium, mysterium…

… what would this genesis material be called? And what is its history?

Well, it looks like the twin metals travelled together…

…. although they definitely have different outlooks on life.

Are these Endless metals, Parliament avatars, Gods of Material and of Flesh? There is power in a name of course.

Come on! Give it a name! Trademark lawyers are standing by… no mention in the solicit either, even as Wakanda and Egypt go to war over the metal. So go on then… how about FleshyMacFleshium. It's as good as any other, right?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #5

MARVEL COMICS

APR240669

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Carlos Nieto (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE BLACK PANTHER MUST TAKE BACK WAKANDA!

T'Challa, Killmonger, and Storm arrive in Wakanda so T'Challa can reclaim the throne! And what do the Vodu-Khan, the mysterious, mystical branch of the Dora Milaje, have waiting for him? Plagued by an ominous prophecy, Black Panther must embark on a spiritual journey!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240715

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Carlos Nieto (CA) Stefano Caselli

BLACK PANTHER'S DARING TRIAL TO FACE RA AND KHONSHU!

While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #7

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240763

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

"WAR OF THE KINGDOMS" STARTS HERE!

While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240736

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

BLACK PANTHER AND STORM TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOON KNIGHT! Enough planning – time for a guerrilla counterstrike against Khonshu and Ra! Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda… So don't miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You'll have to read to find out! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!