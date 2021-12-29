Orchis, Krakoa But No Rogue Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1

"…while further in the future, another reckoning leaves humanity with dominion over Earth". Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

That is the symbol of Orchis, the alliance of AIM, SHIELD, Hydra, SWORD, and other groups, set up to revive Nimrod and prevent a mutant takeover of humanity, and fuelled by a future where that very thing happened, in a reverse Days Of Future Past. According to this, it looks like Orchis succeed in reversing that future. And Dominion? Well we remember that term very well from Powers Of X. A single black hole is a Titan intelligence, but when are combined across the fabric of space, they become a Dominion. And that is who the Phalanx technological alien race serve and worship.

Thankfully, Earth seems to have two or three Phoenixes around the place at any given time. But yes, Dominion is coming courtesy of Orchis. And what about Rogue, an underplayed mutant of late with a rabid fanbase who were encouraged by this multiversity cover?

Turns out it is just a cover. Rogue does not appear in this comic book at all – any of her.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99