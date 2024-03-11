Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Hal Jordan, The Green

Origin Of Hal Jordan's Ring & The Return Of Thomas Kalmaku (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Green Lantern #9 gives Hal Jordan a chance to revisit Millennium, the crossover from 1988 as well as its New Guardians spinoff.

Any excuse to drag out the old logos, right? Tomorrow's Green Lantern #9 from Jeremy Adams, Sam Humphries, Xermanico and Yasmin Flores Montanez, has a chance to revisit Millennium, the weekly crossover from 1988 by Steve Englehart, Joe Staton and Ian Gibson, which saw The Guardians of the Universe announced to the world that they would select ten people persons who would become the new Guardians of the Universe, and give birth to a new race of immortals. They gathered Earth's superheroes and sent them to find the chosen persons, the New Guardians. One of them turned out to be Hal Jordan's friend, Thomas Kalmaku, Inuit and resident mechanic at Ferris Aircraft, another was the Floronic Man, and they got a spinoff series. And now, Thomas Kalmaku is back with both logos. And looks like he spent his time with the Floronic Man well.

As well as an origin for Hal Jordan's new Green Lantern ring, as well as an explanation for how many of them seem to come to Earth, giving it's respective size. Turns out it's because we're an ornery lot. How very The World's End.

Green Lanterns… are part of the Green? Seems like everything pretty much is these days. And thankfully no one wants to remember that his nickname in Green Lantern used to be the racially derogatory term, "Pieface". Thomas Kalmaku was played by Taika Waititi in the 2011 Green Lantern film. I know, I forgot he was in that as well. While promoting Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds and Waititi both pretended they'd never worked together before and denied knowing what a Green Lantern was…. now where was I? Oh yes. Green Lantern #9 out tomorrow.

GREEN LANTERN #9 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Jeremy Adams, Sam Humphries (A) Xermanico, Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Steve Beach

Unable to leave the atmosphere, the Green Lantern looks for help from a mystical source, which leads him to a mysterious gateway and surprising answers to the origin of Hal's ring.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/12/2024

