Original Snake Eyes GI Joe #21 Cover Art Up For Auction At $150,000

Now, this is a famous one. The comic book itself is famous, Larry Hama's all-silent issue of GI Joe #21 spotlighting Snake Eyes. And this is the original art to that cover by Ed Hannigan and Klaus Janson from 1984, currently at auction from Heritage Auctions as part of their Platinum Collection, with bids of over $150,000. It will be the highest-selling original GI Joe comic book artwork ever, when it goes under the hammer on Thursday.

Heritage Auctions says;

Arguably the most recognizable G.I. Joe cover ever produced! Marvel's comic adaptation of the popular Hasbro toy property was a huge success, leading to the creation of the animated TV show and spawning a pop culture phenomenon. One of the most popular characters was Snake-Eyes, a mysterious, costumed commando with a martial arts background and curious connection to Cobra operative Storm Shadow. The piece offered here was Snake-Eyes' first solo cover, from an issue that delves into the characters origins, driving fans into a frenzy. The character's popularity thrives to this day, with appearances in the comics and G.I. Joe movies, including his own solo feature released in 2021. The interior story was the famous "silent issue" with no word balloons, one most any comic reader from back then will remember. Ink, white paint, and Zipatone over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel cover stock Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Slight toning, acetate overlay with stat logo and header taped at the top, staple holes in the top margin, tape and notes in the bottom margin, small piece missing from the bottom right corner, notes in the left side margin, with light staining and handling wear. Signed by the art team under the UPC Box, with Hannigan signing in the UPC Box, and Editor-In-Chief Jim Shooter signing in the lower left corner. In Very Good condition.

May fortune smile upon you… but say nothing.