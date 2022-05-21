All Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Graphic Novels In Amazon UK's Top Ten

Courtesy of the Netflix show, sales of the Heartstopper graphic novels by Alice Oseman have been doing very well indeed. But it looks like there may be a new rush on sales in the UK especially.

Looks like enough people have finished the Netflix and a) want to re-experience it in its original form and b) really, really want to know what happens next and can't wait for Netflix. Though seasons two and three have been commissioned…

Heartstopper Volume 1: The million-copy bestselling series, now on Netflix! Paperback – 7 Feb. 2019

*Now an acclaimed live-action Netflix series!* Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. A bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel about life, love, and everything that happens in between.

Charlie and Nick are at the same school, but they've never met … until one day when they're made to sit together. They quickly become friends, and soon Charlie is falling hard for Nick, even though he doesn't think he has a chance.

But love works in surprising ways, and Nick is more interested in Charlie than either of them realised.

By Alice Oseman, winner of the YA Book Prize, Heartstopper is about love, friendship, loyalty and mental illness. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie's lives that together make up something larger, which speaks to all of us.

'The queer graphic novel we wished we had at high school.' Gay Times

