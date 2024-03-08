Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: infinity, marvel unlimited, Webtoon

Over 100 Marvel Unlimited Infinity Webtoon Scrolling Comics For Free, as Marvel samples the vertical scroling format as Start Scrolling

As well as offering access to digital versions of Marvel Comics' back catalogue, Marvel Unlimited also published original comic books in the Webtoon vertical scrolling format, which Marvel calls Infinity Comics, as well as recutting previous comics to fit the format. Now, to promote those comics, they are making over a hundred of them free to non-subscribers to sample how Marvel tackles what has become the international most popular way to read comic books today,

Marvel's Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling will provide instant access to select free comics, with no login required. Readers can experience over 100 issues of bingeable Marvel stories starring fan-favorites including the X-Men, Spider-Man, Jeff the Land Shark, and many more, by visiting Marvel.com/infinitycomics. With an extensive library of over 30,000 comics on Marvel Unlimited, fans can expect other free Infinity Comics to be rotated in throughout the year.

"Marvel Unlimited's Infinity Comics were not only introduced to provide a new way to experience Marvel stories, but also to create additional avenues for fresh and under-explored corners of the Marvel Universe," said Jessica Malloy, VP of Marketing, Marvel Unlimited. "The Start Scrolling program is truly an extension of that. And with titles being rotated in regularly, we hope to keep welcoming in readers to our ever-expanding comic universe!"

"Marvel's Infinity Comics are a vertical format designed for phones and tablets exclusive to Marvel Unlimited. Since launching in September 2021, Marvel Unlimited has published over 1,000 Infinity Comics to date from over 300 top Marvel creators."