OverDrive Golden Week Sale Offers 20,000 Manga and Novel Ebooks

Media Do International Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Media Do Co., Ltd., Japan's largest eBook distribution company, just announced the expansion of Japanese titles available on OverDrive, the leading digital reading service for libraries and schools worldwide, in time for Golden Week, the biggest national holiday in Japan.

OverDrive's Golden Week Japanese Content Sale highlights the catalog of more than 20,000 manga and literary titles in Japanese and select English translated (manga) works. This set of exclusive eBooks is now available to libraries and schools around the world across a diverse range of categories, including acclaimed bestsellers, popular adult fiction/non-fiction, children's storybooks, educational books, and manga. Exclusive titles include classic children's humor manga The Gutsy Frog, a Fujio "Gag Manga King" Akatsuka anthology, literary classics, guides to photography, solo camping, travel, and more. Participating libraries' patrons can read and enjoy titles through OverDrive's Libby library reading app, and participating schools' students can read through the Sora student reading app. All OverDrive titles across these categories are available for libraries to purchase at 25% to 50% off for a limited time.

"The expansion of the OverDrive catalog provides libraries, educators, and readers with access to an exceptionally diverse and substantial selection of Japanese language titles from acclaimed authors, creators, artists, academics, and storytellers. These works provide libraries with compelling content to engage the large Japanese diaspora living abroad, bi-lingual readers and those learning Japanese, as well as scores of manga fans," says Daihei Shiohama, President and CEO of Media Do International.

OverDrive's Golden Week Japanese Content Sale coincides with Japan's annual observance of national holidays known as Golden Week, which take place beginning Friday, April 29th and run thru Thursday, May 5th and include Shōwa Day (April 29), Constitution Day (May 3), Greenery Day (May 4), and Children's Day (May 5).

OverDrive serves 76,000 libraries and schools in 94 countries with the publishing industry's largest digital catalog of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, video, and other content. In North America, OverDrive partners with approximately 90% of public libraries and over 52,000 schools and is one of the most widely used digital eBook platforms.

"Manga is one of the most popular categories for libraries, and English language versions of popular series such as BAKI, KILL LA KILL, PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4, SHAMAN KING, SHOKU-KING, STREET FIGHTER, GTO, and many more appeal to a vast legion of avid manga readers who are also library patrons and Libby app users," adds Winnie Li, Business Development Executive of OverDrive.