Pages From Avengers Forever #1, And The Hammer Of All-Vengeance

Avengers Forever #1 by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder sees the launch of the Multiversal Avengers series, set up over the past few years, and also reflected with the finale of the What If..? TV series. And we have managed to get a teased look at some of the black-and-white illustrations within… which versions of Avengers familiar and unfamiliar, are you able to ascertain?

Is this a rather messed up Spider-Man or Deadpool?

No, it looks more like one of the Deathloks weaponised by the Avenger Prime, as seen in the Free Comic Book Day preview, of Avengers #50/#750. Ans he is coming for a new version of Mjolnir, giving the bearer not the power of Thor but of All-Vengeance. No half measures here.

Followed by the previously teased Tony Stark, The Invincible Ant-Man, fighting off threats and taking on different sizes,

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

Comic Script by: Jason Aaron

Illustrated by: Aaron Kuder

Cover Design or Artwork by: Aaron Kuder

FOC: 11/08/2021| On Sale 12/22/2021 40 pages| $4.99 USD

AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE! On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble. AVENGERS FOREVER 2

Comic Script by: Jason Aaron

Illustrated by: Aaron Kuder

FOC: 12/13/2021| On Sale 01/26/2022 32 pages $3.99

VENGEANCE IN THE WASTELAND! On an alternate Earth ravaged by the multiversal Masters of Evil, Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes has been taken prisoner by the planet's dark wastelords, the brutal War Machines. And what the Rider endures at their hands will change him forever – into the most unbridled force for vengeance any universe has ever seen. That's unless Ant-Man, Tony Stark and his bunch of ragtag heroes can pull off the mother of all rescues.