Painkiller Jane Returns From Jimmy Palmiotti and Romina Moranelli

Painkiller Jane was created by Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada for Event Comics in 1995. Jane Vasko is an undercover police officer attempting to infiltrate the mob, who is injured in action. Revived through mysterious means, she gets superhuman regenerative powers in the process and becomes the vigilante Painkiller Jane, and is now virtually indestructible. Minor injuries heal in seconds, and do not even slow her down; more major ones tend to take a few minutes. She has recovered from multiple gunshot wounds, explosions, chemical weapons assault, axes buried in her spine, even a shotgun blast to the face. However, the healing power does not stop the injuries from hurting. After Event Comics finished, and co-creator Joe Quesada became EIC of Marvel Comics, the character was written by Jimmy Palmiotti across a number of publishers, and crossed over with the Punisher, Vampirella, and Hellboy, and drawn by various artists as it jumped from publisher to publisher. Painkiller Jane was made into a made-for-television movie and broadcast on the Sci-Fi Channel in December 2005 starring Emmanuelle Vaugier, and led to a subsequent television series starring starred Kristanna Loken. Another film was announced in 2016 with Jessica Chastain but has yet to come to fruition.

And now she is returning to comics with a new Kickstarter about to launch for a Painkiller Jane one-shot, from Jimmy Palmiotti and Romina Moranelli, designed by John J Hill. The Kickstarter campaign will launch on the 5th of October but advance sign-ups are available now. Here's a look and some of the cover options from the likes of Bill Sienkiewicz, JG Jones, Amanda Conner, Josh Burns, Jennifer Van Diesel, and Dave Johnson.

Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner will be attending the following conventions to promote the Kickstarter and more.