Painkiller Jane Returns In 2023 With Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti

Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti have been talking up their plans for the new year, saying "we have several projects we're looking forward to sharing and bringing to our audiece throughout the next year. We've got some new stories to share with existing Paperfilms characters, some characters we haven't seen in awhile along with some exciting new characters that we hope our fans enjoy us taking on. Our focus will be those projects and characters. They bring us the most joy, allow us the most freedom to tell the stories we want to tell without the rescritions that come along with working for some of the large publishers. We love working with and for them, don't get us wrong, we just know, with our Paperfilms projects, we control almost all aspects of the project. While that does mean more work, in the end, we love that level of control and enjoyment to see our visions come to light. We hope you do enjoy the end results as well. So keep an eye on the team in 2023, it's gonna be a big one! Here's a small sample of what we have in stock! Shhhhhh……this is our secret."

Not any more. Looks like, among other things, we will have the return of Painkiller Jane… created by Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada for Event Comics in 1995, the character went on to star in a series of series, crossover titles with the likes of the Punisher, Vampirella, and Hellboy and botha TV film starriung Emmanuelle Vaugier and a TV series starring Kristanna Loken. She hlast appeared in the Painkiller Jane: Trust The Universe graphic novel in 2019.

And also, recently from Amanda Conner, "Amanda was tapped by musician INGRID MICHAELSON to provide artwork for her, at the time, newly launched album which inspired several videos and creators the opportunity to listen to the song and create imagery to suppliment the song release. AMANDA was provided the album and chose the song JEALOUS. She listened to the song, took the lyrics and swirled them around in the genious brain cooker that is AMANDA CONNER and crafted an iconic and unique illustration used in the video and for promotion that captured the elements of the song. You can see the image below and how it was used within the video. Such an amazing project to work on and one that will rank up there as unique and extraordinary for approach and use of the artwork with the song for both creators involved!"