Panel Schedule For Lake Como Comics Art Festival Is Rather Relaxed

In a couple of days, I will be heading off to Italy for the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, with guests already arriving. Well, it's nice to spend a few days by the lake before the show begins. Focussing on comic book art creation, commissions and sales, there are panels as well. It's just that the panels are a little more freewheeling.

Lake Como Comic Art Festival Portfolio
FRIDAY May 13th

  • Lake Como Comic Art Festival Opening Reception

SATURDAY, May 14th

  • 11:00am | AUCTION PIECES DISPLAYED @ LCCAF Official Store
    On Saturday we will be debuting our first small auction featuring the works of some of our attendees. Interested bidders can view the pieces and place their written bids throughout the day at Pulp's – the festival shop – from 11am to 4:30pm. The winning bidders will be announced at 5pm. If any piece generates more than two bids, a live auction of that piece will occur at 5pm in the panel room. Bidding is open to all attendees of the show.
  • 2PM-3PM / 14:00-15:00 | CREATING COVERS (FROM CONCEPT TO FINISH) @ Panel Room
    Join Adam Kubert, Sean Phillips and others as they talk about what it takes to draw a Classic cover.
  • 3PM-5:30PM / 15:00-17:30 | FIGURE DRAWING @ Panel Room
    Join a few of our guests as they free draw with a model and talk about why and how they like to draw the human body.
  • 5:00pm | LIVE AUCTION @ Panel Room
    Join us as we offer pieces from our esteemed guests to the highest bidder.

SUNDAY, May 15th

  • 1PM-2PM 7 13:00-14:00 | NEAL ADAMS AND GEORGE PEREZ TRIBUTE @ Panel Room
    Join Frank Cho, Alan Davis, Klaus Janson and others as they discuss the careers and accomplishments of the recently departed greats of our industry.
  • 2PM-3:30PM / 14:00-15:30 | FIGURE DRAWING @ Panel Room
    Join a few of our guests as they free draw with a model and talk about why and how they like to draw the human body.

If you are going, do say hi! Would love to see you…

