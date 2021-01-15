After the insane success of The Amazing Spider-Man #55 cover by Patrick Gleason – which has led to a second printing that far outstripped orders for the first printing – he will be doing a similarly-styled cover for the new anthology series Carnage: Red, White, & Blood #1 for March. And now we know the descriptive title what these illustrations by Patrick will all be called – "Webhead" covers.

Multiple copies of Amazing Spider-Man #55 first printing are selling for forty dollars and more on eBay right now. And just as Patrick did an exclusive version of that first cover from his own website, a virgin variant cover that is selling for from $300 to $500 on eBay.

Now Patrick Gleason has done another exclusive cover from his website for Venom #33. With Non-US customers dealing with Scott's Collectibles. And at $25 standard, $35 signed, $75 for standard and virgin set, $100 for signed standard and virgin set.

All sold out now of course. And they were made unavailable to retailer bulk orders, which has annoyed a fair few… well, retailers.

Did you get your copy? The version you wanted? And how long before you decide to flip it on eBay? Multiple copies of the standard copy have already sold for $70 on eBay in the last hour or so as a result of this, the set of both for $240 and the virgin version by itself for $150. That's a profit in a couple of hours of 200 to 300 percent. And the comic book won't even be published for a couple of weeks.Patrick Gleason Sells Out Own Exclusive Venom Webhead Cover

VENOM #33 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200486

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Iban Coello

As the King in Black spreads his suffocating darkness across the Marvel Universe, Eddie Brock looks for a light, any light, that can pierce it – and comes up empty-handed… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99