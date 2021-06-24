Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari Launch Frontiersman at Image Comics

Eponymous comic book news website ComicBook.com was at the nexus of two extremely vital stories relevant to all comic book readers on Thursday. First, that Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari will launch a new superhero comic at Image called Frontiersman, and second, that Wendy's is trying out a new "Spicy Black Bean Burger" in several test markets. It's impossible to say which of these stories is more important to the comics medium, but since ComicBook has already done a Pulitzer-worthy job reporting on the latter, we'll focus on the former here.

Launching in September, Frontiersman is compared to classic Green Arrow comics mixed with Concrete, the 1986 Dark Horse comic by Paul Chadwick, and comes topped with delicious bacon. Wait a minute, no, it's the plant-based spicy black bean burger from Wendy's that's topped with bacon. Sorry, it's just so hard to keep the two of these straight. In an EX-X-XCLUSIVE press release quote given to ComicBook.com (no word on whether burgers changed hands in exchange for this exclusivity), Kindlon said of Frontiersman:

I love superhero comics but haven't been getting what I want from them for a while. Seems like that's where a lot of us are right now. So Marco and I answered the call. We think comics can be fun while maintaining their gravitas and serious without being self-serious. We put that on the page, and hope you like it.

While Ferrari said:

I wanted to bring back some childhood magic and lightness in the character design in contrast with the maturity of our story and topics. Patrick and I created a superhero universe without asking too many whys. I hope it will give you a good time.

Not to be outdone by a bunch of greasy burger-pushers, Bleeding Cool reached out to Frontiersman's editor, Bleeding Cool contributor James Hepplewhite, for further comment and to pad the word count for this article. Hepplewhite told us:

I'm proud to be a small part of the Frontiersman team, which includes penciller/colorist Marco Ferrari and letterer Jim Campbell. My involvement with Frontiersman starts at a Drug Church or Self Defense Family show around 2018 or 2019, with writer Patrick Kindlon telling me about his pitches. On the commute back from my day job in 2019, I received a text from Pat asking me to edit Frontiersman. We made plans to launch at San Diego and COVID laughed. Since then, Pat's shown pages from Frontiersman at his newsletter called Do Not Siege Walled Cities, which you can sign up for here. On a personal note, the moment when I saw Mr. Ferrari's colored pages for the first issue, when previously there was only Pat's script was magical. I hope I never get used to that feeling.

Hepplewhite also told us that the word "Pulitzer" in our opening paragraph should be capitalized, in case you're wondering how good an editor he is, and if we're being completely honest, he's also the one who noticed that Wendy's apparently put bacon on a vegetarian cheeseburger, so he's funnier than we are too.

Here's the solicitation for Frontiersman #1, in stores on September 22nd, and we're guessing priced lower than the black bean burger will be.

FRONTIERSMAN #1

WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON

ARTIST: MARCO FERRARI

COVER A: MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA

SEPTEMBER 22 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! PATRICK KINDLON & MARCO FERRARI return with an all-new ONGOING SERIES!

Classic Green Arrow-style adventure blends with the thoughtfulness of Concrete in a superhero odyssey for mature but uncynical readers! Frontiersman is coaxed out of retirement by an environmentalist group, only to find that being a spokesperson makes him a target for old and new enemies alike! For the superhero reader looking for more.

And here's a preview from inside the book, liberated from ComicBook.com's servers (they'll never notice).