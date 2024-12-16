Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: patrick zircher, Solomon Kane

Patrick Zircher's Solomon Kane Leads Into 2025 Conan Event

Patrick Zircher's Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring from Titan Comics in March 2025 leads into the Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent event

Article Summary Patrick Zircher's "Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring" kicks off in March 2025 from Titan Comics.

The upcoming series paves the way for the 2025 event, "Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent."

Solomon Kane battles across Europe in a quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set.

Comic features stunning covers by JH Williams III and Mike Mignola.

Last month, Bleeding Cool reported on Titan Comics publishing the Conan: Battle of the Black Stone #4 by Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf, that pulled together various pulp Robert E. Howard characters, including Conan the Barbarian, Solomon Kane, El Borak, and Dark Agnes, against a threat across time and space; a sigil that bound these characters to fight against a dark force; and the "writer" / Howard archetype called James Allison. All were originally teased by Bleeding Cool for Free Comic Book Day last year. And how it would all tie into the revival of the interdimensional god, Shuma Gorath, taken from Robert E Howard's short story The Curse of the Golden Skull. and leading up to Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent coming in 2025.

But we also have a new Solomon Kane title launching from Titan Comics and written and drawn by Patrick Zircher leading into the new event, with Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring. Naturally the Serpent Ring will lead into Scourge Of The Serpent. And with covers by JH Williams III, Mike Mignola and more…

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 (OF 4)

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale March 26, 2025

The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THESERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to thecanals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled SerpentRingof Set!

IT'S THE MUCH ANTICIPATED RETURN OF SOLOMON KANE FROM PATRICKZIRCHER (SUPERMAN, IRON MAN, SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT)!

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER F: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN

COVER H: J.H. WILLIAMS III FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

Solomon Kane was created by Robert E. Howard as a late-16th-to-early-17th century Puritan who wanders the world with no apparent goal other than to vanquish evil in all its forms. His adventures, published mostly in the pulp magazine Weird Tales, often take him from Europe to the jungles of Africa and back. Solomon Kane was portrayed by James Purefoy in the film Solomon Kane in 2009. He has also been featured in a series of comics published by Marvel, then at Dark Horse, then Marvel again. And now, in 2025, Titan Comics…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!