Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, free comic book day

Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent Launches in Titan February 2025 Solicits

The new Conan event, Scourge Of The Serpent, kicks off on Free Comic Book Day, and for the rest of Titan Comics' February 2025 solicits.

The new Conan event, Scourge Of The Serpent, kicks off on Free Comic Book Day, and Titan finally publishes Diablo comic books. But that's in May, and for the rest of Titan Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations, we have Dave Dwonch and Travis Hymel's Loose End launching,

FCBD 2025 CONAN THE BARBARIAN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240012

(W) Jim Zub (CA) Roberto De La Torre

SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT, the newest epic CONAN event, begins HERE, from fan favorite writer Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Ivan Gil, with a cover by superstar artist Roberto de la Torre

(Conan the Barbarian)!

The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present-What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

FCBD 2025 DIABLO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240041

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra (CA) Nick Marinkovich

FROM BLIZZARD'S AWARD-WINNING, BEST-SELLING VIDEO GAME SERIES

DIABLO returns to printed comics for the first time in over a decade!

Horror auteur Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) teams up with award-winning illustrator Daniele Serra to explore the evils prowling Sanctuary following the cataclysmic events of DIABLO IV and its first expansion VESSEL OF HATRED.

Derris and his barbarian tribe are in need of a miracle. With their leader gravely ill, they have traveled far seeking Akarat, champion of the poor and downtrodden. The people say that Akarat has risen after centuries of death to heal the world with Light…and Derris is nearly desperate enough to believe them. But in the shadow of this savior, a new age is rising: an Age of Hatred.

The DIABLO video game series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

LOOSE END #1 CVR A BELANGER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240375

DEC240376 – LOOSE END #1 CVR B HACK (MR)

DEC240377 – LOOSE END #1 CVR C HYMEL (MR)

DEC240378 – LOOSE END #1 CVR D WALLIS (MR)

(W) Dave Dwonch (A) Travis Hymel (CA) Andy Belanger

AN HOMAGE TO CLASSIC 90S CRIME DRAMA MOVIES!

Tied up, tortured and thrown into a world of chaos, get ready for the wildest ride of your life!

With crushing debt, an aimless career, and a thirst for the high life punching down on him, failing screenwriter Steven Hollis is handed a ticket out of his dead-end lifestyle… an offer he can't refuse from

the mob! Now all he has to do is kill the biggest exec in Hollywood.

In the vein of movies such as Desperado, Swingers, Heat & Reservoir Dogs!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN ORIG OMNIBUS DIRECT MKT GN VOL 11 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240380

DEC240379 – SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN ORIG OMNIBUS REG GN VOL 11 (MR)

(W) Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Don Kraar (A) Gary Gwapisz, Paul Gulacy, Ernie Chan (CA) Doug Beekman

BRAND NEW OMNIBUS FEATURING THE NEVER BEFORE REPRINTED SKULL OF SET GRAPHIC NOVEL!

ALSO INCLUDES RARELY SEEN BONUS MATERIAL

Savage Sword of Conan is the greatest sword-and-sorcery magazine of all time thanks to its gripping, brutal storytelling and iconic artwork!

This 850+ page tome collects a story from one of the greatest

collaborations in comic history. After years of exceptional work together, Paul Gulacy and Doug Moench, turn their collective gaze on Conan in the Marvel Graphic Novel, Conan the Barbarian: The Skull of Set.

This volume reprints: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #146-158 and Conan the Barbarian: The Skull of Set graphic novel (1987) Marvel Graphic Novel #53

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #7 CVR A HORLEY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240381

DEC240382 – SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #7 CVR B JOYCE (MR)

(W) Roy Thomas, Various (A) Roberto De La Torre, Various (CA) Alex Horley

ROY THOMAS RETURNS TO CONAN!

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN begins its barbaric second year from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics!

Featuring the return of legendary writer Roy Thomas with artist

Roberto de la Torre for a ferocious Conan tale, a mysterious BÊLIT story from writer Joseph Pruett and artist Goran Parlov, a behind-the-scenes look at Conan's upcoming appearance in NetherRealm's

Mortal Kombat 1, tantalizing covers from Alex Horley and Sean Joyce, an array of incredible art pin-ups, and more – Issue #7 kicks off the second year of SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN in stunning style.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR A TAO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240386

DEC240387 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR B RODRIGUEZ (

DEC240388 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR C CONTINUADO

DEC240389 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR D PHOTO (MR)

DEC240390 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR E BRAO NUDE B

DEC240391 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR F TAO FOIL VI

DEC240392 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR G RODRIGUEZ N

DEC240393 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR H BRAO UNIQUE

DEC240394 – HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #4 CVR I 10 COPY INC

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Ivan Tao

THE BOMBASTIC, HIGH OCTANE CONCLUSION TO THE HIT MINI-SERIES!

Perfect for fans of Gun Honey, pulp fiction and crime thrillers!

Set in the GUN HONEY universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan – a master of disguise and deception!

A biological weapon that could kill millions…a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear…and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1-4 PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240395

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Cosplay

LIMITED BONUS COVER ONLY AVAILABLE IN THIS PACK!

Collects Heat Seeker: Combustion #1-4 photo covers starring cosplayer Grace McClung (400,000+ fans on social media) plus a bonus #1 photo virgin variant – exclusive to this pack! Limited to only 500 copies.

A biological weapon that could kill millions… a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear… and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

LENORE THE TIME WAR #2 CVR A DIRGE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240396

DEC240397 – LENORE THE TIME WAR #2 CVR B WALLIS (MR)

DEC240398 – LENORE THE TIME WAR #2 CVR C DIRGE (MR)

(W) Roman Dirge (A / CA) Roman Dirge

FROM THE TWISTED MIND OF ROAMN DIRGE!

Lenore, faces off against the legendary Time Goats in the G.O.A.T.

fight of the century!

Lenore's getting ready to embark on an epic quest across the very fabric of time and space to rescue her chums, but first she's got to do battle with Thoth, the actual God of Time and Space, in the most incredible Roast Battle in the history of everything!

Talk about action packed!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL CALLED CTHULHU TP VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240399

(W) Cynthia Von Buhler (A) Cynthia Von Buhler (CA) Celina

FROM HARD CASE CRIME, PUBLISHER OF GUN HONEY

THE PLUCKY DETECTIVE RETURNS IN HER THRILLING THIRD GRAPHIC NOVEL, THIS TIME WITH AN OCCULT HORROR TWIST!

Inspired by a true WWII maritime operation, shocking satanic events, monstrous men, and one salacious sea creature, this volume tells the tale of Minky's encounter with legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, creator of the dreaded Cthulhu. Following the death of Harry Houdini, Minky is approached by the occultist and writer Aleister Crowley to help vindicate him from an accusation of murder.

From the mind of lauded artist, author, and playwright, Cynthia von Buhler, this third installment in the gumshoe detective series takes the thrills and twists to new heights!

Collects #1-4 of Minky Woodcock: The Girl Called Cthulhu.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY ELRIC BALANCE LOST HC VOL 01 (MR) (

TITAN COMICS

DEC240402

(W) Chris Roberson (A) Francesco Biagini

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, ELRIC, CORUM AND DORIAN HAWKMOON MUST UNITE TO SAVE THE COSMIC BALANCE BETWEEN LAW AND CHAOS.

This first volume collects the first six issues of Elric: The Balance Lost and also the 10-page Free Comic Book Day prelude, by NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author, Chris Roberson!

When the delicate balance between the forces of Law and Chaos are by threatened by a powerful malevolence of unimaginable power, Michael Moorcock's enduring Eternal Champions, Elric of Melniboné, Corum of the Scarlet Robe and Dorian Hamkmoon must unite and do battle to save the Multiverse. From their ancient realms to modern-day New Orleans and across the Moonbeam Roads in search for the Horn of Fate, a device that will open portals to other dimensions the heroes set forth.

Added in their battle by a new Eternal Champion from present day Earth, the heroes embark on a quest to find weapons powerful enough to defeat Beelzebub and together they journey to the very physical heart of the Universe in search of Ko-O-Ko, the Lost Universe, on a mission to restore the balance before all is lost.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #4 CVR A REBELKA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC240408

DEC240409 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #4 CVR B DALLO (MR)

DEC240410 – RUNESCAPE UNTOLD TALES GOD WARS #4 CVR C BARKER (MR)

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Jakub Rebelka

BASED ON THE POPULAR FANTASY GAMING IP, RUNESCAPE.

CODE FOR 200 RUNECOINS INSIDE!

Who can be trusted with the power to kill a god?

As the three allied armies turn on each other to fight over the Godsword blade, Maro might be the only one with his eye sockets on the bigger picture. With a little help from the unlikeliest of places, Maro will make one last attempt to escape the chaos of war to find his own place in Gielinor… or die trying!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

STAR WARS INSIDER #230 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

DEC240413

DEC240411 – STAR WARS INSIDER #230 PX ED

DEC240412 – STAR WARS INSIDER #230 FOIL VAR

(W) Titan

FEATURING:

INTERVIEWS – ANTHONY DANIELS talks

about his long association with Star Wars concerts, and the power of John Williams' music. Plus, ROGER CHRISTIAN:

How to Decorate a Set.

FEATURES – KELNACCA KAOS

Joonas Suotamo talks about the Wookiee

Jedi's spectacular fight sequence in

Star Wars: The Acolyte.

THE STAR WARS PLAYBOOKS – Insider revisits the novels from the 1990s and early 2000s that expanded on Star Wars tabletop and videogame storytelling.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DOPEMAN GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

DEC240414

A suspenseful new manga series from the creator of Psycho-Pass!

In a Japan transformed by drugs, accompany the 'D-Unit' as they battle addicts with destructive powers.

Ryo Yoshigami eradicates the metropolitan Japan that we know, as it has now become a warzone for the authorities and a new enemy.

The legalization of narcotics unleashed a wave of supernatural powers among drug addicts. To battle the new enemies, the 'D-Unit' is formed comprising of detectives, who alongside the reader, are plunged into a superhuman doping conflict.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT GN VOL 02

TITAN MANGA

DEC240418

(W) Yako Gureishi (A / CA) Yako Gureishi

ADAPTED INTO A HIT ANIME! AIRING ON CRUNCHYROLL!

THE WORLD IS RULED BY GOBLINS, SPIRITS, GOLEMS, AND ALL TYPES OF STRANGE CREATURES… BUT NOT HUMANS.

Somali and The Golem continue to explore the witch's workshop to learn more about the different types of magic in the world they inhabit. But deep in the

labyrinth lies a tome that foretells of a time when humans ruled the world, when humans had been the apex, and where the remaining humans may be. The search for sanctuary begins here!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DOCTOR STRANGE DIMENSION WAR PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

DEC240419

(W) James Lovegrove

The mind-bending original adventures of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, are brought to life for a new era by New York Times-bestselling author James Lovegrove.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

CONAN THULSA DOOM BOTTLE OPENER ANTIQUE GOLD

TITAN COMICS

SEP247428

From Titan Comics. Unearth the mystique of the Stygian Priesthood with this intricately designed bottle opener. Inspired by the 1982 film Conan The Barbarian, this piece isn't just functional, it's a conversation starter. Made of durable Zinc Alloy and boasting a 3" dimension, this is a limited-run treasure waiting to grace your collection.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN THULSA DOOM BOTTLE OPENER ANVIL BLACK

TITAN COMICS

SEP247429

From Titan Comics. Unearth the mystique of the Stygian Priesthood with this intricately designed bottle opener. Inspired by the 1982 film Conan The Barbarian, this piece isn't just functional, it's a conversation starter. Made of durable Zinc Alloy and boasting a 3" dimension, this is a limited-run treasure waiting to grace your collection.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN THULSA DOOM BOTTLE OPENER BATTERED STEEL

TITAN COMICS

SEP247430

From Titan Comics. Unearth the mystique of the Stygian Priesthood with this intricately designed bottle opener. Inspired by the 1982 film "Conan The Barbarian," this piece isn't just functional-it's a conversation starter. Made of durable Zinc Alloy and boasting a 3" dimension, it's a limited-run treasure waiting to grace your collection.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN HYBORIAN AGE MAP PUZZLE

TITAN COMICS

SEP247204

From Titan Comics. Step into the legendary landscapes of the Hyborian Age with this exquisite 1,500-piece puzzle. Illustrated by the renowned Francesca Baerald, this 32" x 23 3/4" masterpiece is a visual odyssey through Conan's world, whispering tales of adventure and intrigue. More than a mere puzzle, it is a relic of an age of legends and myth, a part of history ready to be explored, piece by piece!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN THE CIMMERIAN THE TOWER OF THE ELEPHANT BOARD GAME (NE

TITAN COMICS

SEP247083

From Titan Comics. Dive into a realm of danger and intrigue with Conan the Cimmerian: The Tower of the Elephant. This isn't just a game; it's an odyssey where you vie for the coveted Elephant's Heart. Whether you brave the challenges solo, embodying Conan himself, or engage in a duel of wits in Battle Mode, facing off against the sinister sorcery of Yara, this adventure promises thrills at every turn.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

CONAN BLACK STONE SLAYER PIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP247096

From Titan Comics. This Conan Battle of the Black Stone Pin is drawn by fan-favorite artist, Rob de la Torre. Taken from the 2024 Free Comic Book Day cover for Battle of the Black Stone, an epic new Conan event from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, this pin shows Conan ready to strike against the incredible horrors the Black Stone has unleashed to face the world's mightiest barbarian.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CONAN CLASSIC COMIC LOGO PIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP247423

From Titan Comics. This Conan the Barbarian Classic Comic Logo was used from 1970 to 1993, and now it will look epic in your collection!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN ATLANTEAN SWORD 1982 PIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP247095

From Titan Comics. Revisit the memorable 1982 Conan the Barbarian film with these new pins from Titan Comics! Recreating swords and symbols from the film, these pins pay tribute to the classic sword-and-sorcery tales. More than just accessories, they make a statement. Whether you're a fan of the film or the lore, these pins are a testament to the timeless allure of the Hyborian age.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CONAN FATHERS SWORD 1982 PIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP247098

From Titan Comics. Forged by Conan's father, it was a formidable symbol for the young Conan, used to teach him that steel is the only thing you can trust in this world. However, the blade was stolen by the evil Thulsa Doom when he slew Conan's parents while raiding their village. Conan vowed revenge, hunting Thulsa Doom and his men, eventually recovering the shattered remnants of his father's sword after defeating Doom's champion. At Conan's final encounter with Thulsa Doom, he uses what remains of the sword to sever the sorcerer's head and discards the blade, his revenge complete.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

CONAN THULSA DOOM HELMET 1982 PIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP247214

From Titan Comics. Wear a piece of the legendary Thulsa Doom with this intricately designed pin. A tribute to the tales of "Conan The Barbarian," it's more than just an accessory-it's a statement. Whether you're a fan of the film or the lore, this pin is a testament to the timeless allure of the Hyborian age.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN WHEEL OF PAIN 1982 PIN

TITAN COMICS

SEP247221

From Titan Comics. Relive the tales of endurance and strength with this Wheel of Pain pin. A symbol of Conan's resilience, it's a reminder of the trials faced and conquered. Perfect for fans of the lore or those who appreciate the artistry of the Hyborian age, it's a pin that carries a legacy.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN CLUTCHES OF DEATH TS S

TITAN COMICS

SEP247315

From Titan Comics. Discover artistry that transcends realms. This isn't just a tee; it's a canvas of epic tales. With a design by the renowned Ron Garney, straight from the Savage Sword of Conan #1 Variant, this soft 100% jersey cotton shirt is as enduring as the legends it portrays. Seize this treasure and wear a piece of comic history.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN CLUTCHES OF DEATH TS M

CONAN CLUTCHES OF DEATH TS L

CONAN CLUTCHES OF DEATH TS XL

CONAN CLUTCHES OF DEATH TS 2XL

CONAN SAVAGE SAVAGE SAVAGE TS S

TITAN COMICS

SEP247208

From Titan Comics. Embrace the boldness of Conan's world. Illustrated by Joe Jusko for The Savage Sword of Conan #159, this tee is a nod to Marvel's 1989 brilliance. Crafted from 100% soft jersey cotton, it's designed for those who seek comfort without compromising on style. With its vibrant print and limited availability, it's more than apparel; it's a statement. Make it yours and stand out in any crowd.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN SAVAGE SAVAGE SAVAGE TS M

CONAN SAVAGE SAVAGE SAVAGE TS L

CONAN SAVAGE SAVAGE SAVAGE TS XL

CONAN SAVAGE SAVAGE SAVAGE TS 2XL

CONAN UNDEFEATED TS S

TITAN COMICS

SEP247325

From Titan Comics. Celebrate the indomitable spirit of Conan with this "Undefeated" tee. Every thread tells a story of battles won and challenges overcome. Featuring jaw-dropping artwork from Gerardo Zaffino, this shirt is for those who value both comfort and want to add a touch of the legendary to their wardrobe.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

CONAN UNDEFEATED TS M

CONAN UNDEFEATED TS L

CONAN UNDEFEATED TS XL

CONAN UNDEFEATED TS 2XL

DOCTOR WHO CLASSIC PYRAMIDS OF MARS SUTEKH TS L

TITAN MERCHANDISE

SEP247102

From Titan Merchandise. Brought into the present day by his followers, The Doctor almost met his match…almost. Sent into the eternal void, SUTEKH was banished and (seemingly) trapped in time and space by the Fourth Doctor. Now you can own this classic 1980s depiction of the Doctors ancient enemy, SUTEKH'.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOCTOR WHO CLASSIC PYRAMIDS OF MARS SUTEKH TS XL

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF DEATH SUTEKH & THE TARDIS TS L (C

TITAN MERCHANDISE

SEP247106

From Titan Merchandise. SUTEKH HAS RETURNED! The terrifying moment when the Fifteenth Doctor comes face-to-face with an ancient emeny from his past. As seen in the season s one finale 'Empire of Death' .

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF DEATH SUTEKH & THE TARDIS TS XL (

DOCTOR WHO FOURTEENTH DOCTOR DONNA & TARDIS TS L

DOCTOR WHO FOURTEENTH DOCTOR DONNA & TARDIS TS XL

DOCTOR WHO FOURTEENTH DOCTOR DONNA & TARDIS TS XXL

TITAN MERCHANDISE

SEP247116

From Titan Merchandise. When The Thrteenth Doctor regenerated into their Fourteenth incarnation, no-one could have predicted it would be a previous face and body they would be wearing! The exciting return of David Tennent as the Doctor, Donna and the Doctor's trusty TARDIS.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOCTOR WHO NEON LINES TARDIS TS M

DOCTOR WHO NEON LINES TARDIS TS L

DOCTOR WHO NEON LINES TARDIS TS XL

DOCTOR WHO NEON LINES TARDIS TS XXL

DOCTOR WHO UNIT LOGO 2024 TS M

DOCTOR WHO UNIT LOGO 2024 TS L

DOCTOR WHO UNIT LOGO 2024 TS XL

DOCTOR WHO UNIT LOGO 2024 TS XXL

DOCTOR WHO HAPPINESS WILL PREVAIL PINK TARDIS TS S

TITAN MERCHANDISE

SEP247119

From Titan Merchandise. From the classic Seventh Doctors episode "The Happiness Patrol," the TARDIS gets a pink makeover! This screen printed, exclusive UK design is being offered to the US market for the first time.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOCTOR WHO HAPPINESS WILL PREVAIL PINK TARDIS TS L

DOCTOR WHO HAPPINESS WILL PREVAIL PINK TARDIS TS XL (C

DOCTOR WHO HAPPINESS WILL PREVAIL PINK TARDIS TS XXL (

DOCTOR WHO HAPPINESS WILL PREVAIL PINK TARDIS TS XXXL

DOCTOR WHO HAPPINESS WILL PREVAIL PINK TARDIS TS XXXXL

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!