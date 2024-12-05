Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Battle Of The Black Stone, conan

Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone's Big Bad Final Page Spoilers

Article Summary Conan comics unite Howard's classic characters in an epic crossover.

Battle of the Black Stone finale teases 2025's Scourge of the Serpent.

A key villain emerges from Marvel Comics' past.

Titan Comics claims Howard's eldritch creation for new storylines.

Titan Comics published the Conan: Battle of the Black Stone #4 finale by Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf, yesterday. But as one event ends, so another begins, with Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent coming in 2025. Conan: Battle of the Black Stone pulled together various pulp Robert E. Howard characters, including Conan the Barbarian, Solomon Kane, El Borak, and Dark Agnes, against a threat across time and space; a sigil that bound these characters to fight against a dark force; and the "writer" / Howard archetype called James Allison. All were originally teased by Bleeding Cool for Free Comic Book Day last year.

But in the final pages, of Conan: Battle of the Black Stone #4, they revealed the "villain" if you can call it that… also a character created by Howard – or at least a name – and also used previously by Marvel and in the Capcom games…

Shuma Gorath was actually created by Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner in 1973 for Marvel Premiere, heavily influenced by HP Lovecraft, as one of the Great Old Ones, a race of ancient eldritch beings who predate Earth and was a recurring antagonist of Doctor Strange. The character's name is taken from Robert E Howard's short story The Curse of the Golden Skull, which features a dying magician named Rotath invoking the "iron-bound books of Shuma-Gorath" in a curse against humanity. A godlike ruler of nearly a hundred alternate universes, the character has the power to destroy galaxies and realities. During Earth's pre-history, Shuma-Gorath ruled the world and demanded human sacrifice until eventually banished by the time-travelling sorcerer Sise-Neg. The entity eventually returns during the Hyborian Age of Conan but is imprisoned within a mountain by the power of the god Crom. Later, he was fought by Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Salem's Seven, Diablo, and the Avengers with the Spear of Destiny. Most recently, he has appeared in Marvel Comics' Fear Itself, Infinity and Venomized events. But, with his Robert E Howard origins, Heroic Signatures and licensee Titan Comics are laying claim to him for 2025…

