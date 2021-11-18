Patsy Walker Learns How To Shoot A Bow, On Auction Today

Patsy Walker is one of my favorite old-school romance/comedy comics from the old days, and #5 is one of my favorite covers. Patsy is dropping bullseyes all while nailing the instructor in the face with her elbow. I don't get too many early issues of Patsy Walker coming through too often, and certainly not a CGC 9.4 copy like this one taking bids at Heritage Auctions. This is from The Promise Collection and has achieved a Pedigree Grade. That means big bucks. Well, maybe. Currently, this comic is only sitting at $200, a crime for such an iconic Timely comic. I am sure it will go up, but for now, you could get a deal. Check it out below.

Do Yourself A Favor And Read Some Patsy Walker

"Patsy Walker #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages. This humor comic contains an injury-to-eye cover and a spanking panel, and that's no laughing matter, folks! Al Jaffee provided the story and both the cover and interior art for the book. This copy is tied for CGC's highest grade for the issue. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $600. CGC census 11/21: 4 in 9.4, none higher. Cover art by Al Jaffee. Untitled Patsy Walker stories, art by Al Jaffee. In the cover story, Patsy hurts her archery instructor. Patsy's Big Deal text story."

Kinda cool that this is the highest-graded copy of this book on the CGC Census. And it could be yours! Everyone needs a little Patsy Walker in their life. Go ahead and click right here to get more info and to place a bid. Someone is going to get a great deal on this book, that is for sure. While you are checking it out, go ahead and click around and take a look at all the other books taking bids today. There is some great stuff.