Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Vault & Whatnot Fundraise Trans Lifeline

Vault Comics is announcing their second annual Pride Charity Auction in partnership with Gatecrashers, taking place on June 28th, on Vault's Whatnot streaming sales platform, where 100% of money raised will be donated to Trans Lifeline. Auction items will include original art, rare signed comics, exclusive editions, and pop culture finds from the likes of Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Tim Seeley, Sally Cantirino and more. Any creators who would like to donate to the auction can contact Daniel Crary with Vault Comics at daniel.crary@vaultcomics.com.

Vault Comics states that "during this period of unprecedented attacks on the Trans community all across America, silence is not an option. Vault Comics stands behind the LGBTQAI+ community. We hope that this auction can raise funds for Trans Lifeline's essential efforts to support a community that is under direct threat."

The auction will be held on June 28th at 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT and midnight BST on Whatnot, the live auction app and website. You can bookmark that link now if you want…

Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community. ​​GateCrashers is a website and podcast dedicated to making all things more accessible and approachable for everyone by highlighting diverse voices to help people find things they will love. Whatnot is a social media streaming sales service that boomed during lockdown and has now partnered to create its own comic book publishing firm, Whatnot Publishing that includes the Heavy Metal Magazine.

Vault Comics publishes horror, fantasy, and science fiction comics, with a focus on diversity and cross-media properties. A private family-owned company, Vault Comics is based in Missoula, Montana and was founded in 2016 by brothers Damian Wassel and Adrian Wassel, and their cousin Nathan Gooden.