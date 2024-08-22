Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: jordan blum, Minor Threats, patton oswalt

Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum's World Of Minor Threats: The Brood

From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood is a new coming-of-age story set in the world of Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum's Minor Threats.

Dark Horse Comics is to publish From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood, a new coming-of-age story set in the world of Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum's Minor Threats. This series will also be the first set outside Twilight City, showing off a new corner of the world with Meteor Falls. Screenwriter and comic author Heath Corson of Animal Kingdom and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will write the story, drawn by I.N.J Culbard with covers by Scott Hepburn, I.N.J. Culbard, John K. Snyder lll, Christian Ward and more.

"Napoleon Archimedes is the archnemesis of The Searcher, and he's fought her to a standstill for over four decades in the futuristic metropolis of Meteor Falls. But now, as he confronts his mortality, he's forced to name a successor from his three extraordinary children: Athena, Benjamin, and Spookshow. Each is brilliant, cunning…and unlucky enough to be the child of the world's greatest supervillain. "See, Napoleon believed he was smart enough to have it all: that he could raise a family AND conquer the world. Then he thought: why not combine them? Take the kids on as partners. Create a dynasty. …None of it went according to plan. Who will rise above the betrayal, failure, and dysfunction to seize the family business?

"This unlikely coming-of-age story wrestles with the concussions and repercussions of getting raised by a once-in-a-generation criminal mind. Think your father is manipulative, cold, and demanding? Wait until you meet Napoleon. "The two major influences were Succession and then Wes Anderson's Royal Tenenbaums, which you can very much see in Ian's art and color palette," said Corson. "The idea came when I was watching the film and thinking: What if this was the continuing story of Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor? What if he married Ms. Teschmacher, had three children, and tried to raise them in the family business? So, Napleon's brood was always his big idea: Have a dynasty. Eventually, you'll outlive the heroes… AND WIN."

From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 arrives in stores on December 11, 2024. It is now available to pre-order from your local comic shop for $4.99.

