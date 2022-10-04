Paul Cornell & Ryan Kelly's 10th Anniversary Return To Saucer Country

Saucer Country was a rather good UFO mythology comic book by Paul Cornell, drawn by Ryan Kelly and published by DC Comics' Vertigo from 2012 in the final days of the imprint and was cancelled after 14 issues. It was later picked up by IDW, renamed Saucer State for trademark reasons, for a six-issue series which seemed to end the story. But maybe that was premature. Because Paul Cornell just tweeted "Here's the sign-up for @WeAreZoop crowdfunding… The Completed Saucer Country by @funrama and me! Every issue in a bumper 440-page volume! With a new concluding chapter that solves all the mysteries and gives it a proper ending! (Design by @LMMyles)"

The series is about US presidential candidate, and Hispanic governor of New Mexico, Arcadia Alvarado, who is investigating the possibility that she had been abducted by aliens, amidst the commercial exploitation and merchandising of alien abduction cases. The first volume was nominated for the 2013 Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story.

The Zoop crowdfunding sign-up page reads as follows: "The epic science fiction saga of US politics and UFO mythology all in one book… complete with a brand new concluding chapter by creators Paul Cornell and Ryan Kelly! All the mysteries answered! All the arcs resolved! The Completed Saucer Country contains the entire runs of Vertigo's Saucer Country, IDW's Saucer State and the prologue from Strange Adventures, plus a BRAND NEW CONCLUDING CHAPTER in a bumper-sized 440 page softcover volume! Experience the full story of alien abductee Arcadia Alvarado's campaign to be US President… and to discover the truth of what happened to her, in the comic that suggested there was Russian intervention in US politics way before it was cool!"

The link to the Zoop signup page is here, and the full crowdfunder will launch for New York Comic Con. Will I pay whatever it takes to buy the series again for the new ending? Why yes, yes I will.