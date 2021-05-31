Peach Momoko Shows Off New Character Kuya For Demon Days: Mariko

Peach Momoko has teased her latest on Facebook, saying "Sneak peak of a new character for Demon Days: Mariko. His name is Kuya. Out June 16, 2021!" Demon Days is her series of comic book reinventing classic Marvel characters in a new world and storyline, based on Japanese culture and art. And now we have got to meet a new Marvel character, Kuya.

In the shadow of Kirisaki Mountain…a secret history comes to light! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called Oni and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters, and Marvel characters like you've never seen them before… On June 16, the DEMON DAYS saga by Marvel's Stormbreaker Peach Momoko continues with DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1! DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1 cover by Peach Momoko With book two of five of the DEMON DAYS saga, DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1 presents the latest tour de force from one of the most exciting auteur talents in comics.

Here's a preview of the comic book to come.