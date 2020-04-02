Peanuts Worldwide Offers Educational Tools for Online Learning

Peanuts Worldwide, company which controls the intellectual property rights of Charles Schultz's Peanuts, has released educational material kids can use to continue learning at home during the quarantine. The Peanuts website, peanutrs.com, now features materials for students from kindergarten through eighth grade to "develop their STEM, language arts, and social studies skills with the help of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the whole Peanuts Gang," according to a press release.

The press release describes the ways in which the Peanuts gang can make learning at home fun. "Students can partner with Charlie Brown's baseball teammates to sharpen their math skills; celebrate spring with the Peanuts gang while completing science, language arts, and math exercises; and learn about persistence—and enhance their own—through lessons from Charlie Brown, who never gave up trying to kick that football!"

Lesson plans created in collaboration with NASA also feature Astronaut Snoopy exploring the science of space travel.

"With school districts across the country closing due to COVID-19, many parents—including some right here at Team Peanuts—have been feeling overwhelmed at taking on a whole new responsibility: becoming their children's teachers," said Peanuts Worldwide executive Melissa Menta. "Fortunately, we have many educational materials that bring STEM, language arts, and social studies to new life with the help of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang. And we are delighted to provide them at no cost to parents everywhere."

To produce this material, Peanuts Worldwide partnered with Young Minds Inspired, which claims to be "the nation's leading provider of free educational outreach programs, and reviewed by their blue-ribbon panel of active teachers."

"Our goal with these Peanuts-themed lesson plans is to help parents and guardians create dynamic learning experiences that inspire children's minds," said Young Minds Inspired's Dr. Dominic Kinsle. "Thanks to Snoopy and the gang, the 'dynamic' part is built right in, and we've developed educator-sanctioned lesson plans and materials around the characters' natural inspiration!"

Finally, the press release points out that while learning is all well and good, if you just want a break from the stress, they have coloring materials available on Peanuts.com as well.