Penguin Free Comic Book Day Titles Allocated Over Diamond Bankruptcy

Penguin Random House Free Comic Book Day titles have been allocated to Diamond comic shop accounts, as Diamond owes Penguin $9 million.

This year's Free Comic Book Day is going to be a bit choppy and change because of Diamond Comic Distributors decision to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy and all that has spilled out since. With Penguin Random House and Lunar Distribution stepping up to distribute certain titles in certain formats. And as a result, Diamond Comic Distributors have found themselves lacking certain titles.

Retailers have been told that those who ordered the bundles versions of certain titles will now only get a percentage of what they ordered. Champion from Clarkson Potter/Ten Speed, Creaky Acres from Penguin Young Readers and Dr Seuss Sampler from Random House Childrens Books and in some cases that percentage may be zero. All these titles are from publishers owned by Penguin Random House, who Diamond owes nine million dollars to.

