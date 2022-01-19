Penguin Random House Extends Marvel's FOC To Wednesday Midnight

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool reported on Penguin Random House having to apologise for their retailer ordering platform ".Biz" going down on Sunday, right when comic book store Final Order Cut-Off orders were due.

We are aware that there was an outage on .Biz from 8:08pm EST January 17th to 7:00am EST January 18th that directly impacted many of you placing your FOC orders. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. The .Biz site is currently live, and we are gathering more information on the issue. Please be aware that any confirmed carts converted to orders last night without issue. For anyone who was unable to place an FOC order or confirm their carts during this outage time, we will be updating you throughout the day as more information is made available – The US Direct Market Sales Team

They have now issued another response, saying that a) everything is fixed and that b) FOC has been extended to midnight EST tonight.

Thank you for your patience as we have been diligently testing our solution for the accounts impacted by the 1/17 .Biz outage. Our current goal is to reopen the 1/17 FOC, with an extended deadline of 11:59pm EST Wednesday, January 19th. Anyone who was not able to confirm a cart or place an order will have the opportunity to do so. We will send out another update when the FOC opens later this evening.- The US Direct Market Sales Team

And then giving more details;

Thank you for your patience! We have extended the 1/17 FOC deadline to 11:59pm EST Wednesday, January 19th. Any titles that FOC'd on Monday, 1/17—including ratio variants—will continue to be available for order until the extended deadline. Before you begin any action, please review your existing 1/17 orders on the Orders tab. This will ensure you don't duplicate orders. If you had a confirmed cart on Monday, January 17th, and you do not want to edit your cart, there is no additional action to take. Those orders are in the system and will be maintained. If you did not have a confirmed cart on Monday, January 17th prior to the outage, please log into .Biz to review your existing cart and confirm prior to the extended deadline of 11:59pm EST Wednesday, January 19th. Any carts confirmed prior to the outage on January 17th are no longer editable. For those who were unable to make edits to your 1/17 cart prior to the outage: If you would like to increase quantities, please create a new order on .Biz by the extended deadline and it will be added to the order already in place. Variant eligibility calculations will take into account qualifying titles ordered and confirmed prior to the 1/17 .Biz outage as well as new qualifying titles added until the extended deadline. If you need to reduce quantities to a previously confirmed 1/17 cart, please email customer service by 11:59pm EST Wednesday, January 19th.

Last March, Marvel Comics and Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS), a division of Penguin Random House, announced an exclusive worldwide multi-year sales and distribution agreement for Marvel's newly published and backlist comic books, trade collections, and graphic novels to comics shops, known as the Direct Market, which began in October last year.