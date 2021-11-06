Pennyworth #4 Preview: Butlin' Ain't Easy

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Alfred Pennyworth's solo ongoing series continues in Pennyworth #4, pricing once and for all what we've known all along: butlin' ain't easy! Young Alfred gets down and dirty in more ways than one in this preview. Check it out!

PENNYWORTH #4 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC162

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes

The continuing high-octane story of the early years of Gotham's most famous butler! Trapped in a burning building in the Arctic, Alfred faces unimagined savagery and appalling conditions, but finds something more dangerous and brutal than living, breathing weapons: the cold. It's a race against nature and time as Alfred has to use his resourcefulness to stay alive until sunrise!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

