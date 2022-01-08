Pennyworth #6 Preview: Butlin' Ain't Easy

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. The titular Alfred Pennyworth must face one of Batman's greatest villains in Pennyworth #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

PENNYWORTH #6 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1021DC126

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes

The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn't lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman's most dangerous foes!

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

