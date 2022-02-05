Pennyworth #7 Preview: Butlers Don't Squeal

Alfred Pennyworth refuses to give up a secret formula in this preview of Pennyworth #7, proving once again that Butlin' ain't easy. But if flattery doesn't work, maybe a severe beating will. Check out the preview below.
PENNYWORTH #7 (OF 7)
DC Comics
1221DC111
(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes
From the Russian tundra to the Giza Plateau, from the past to the present, Alfred Pennyworth has quite literally traversed the globe to find answers. Now only one thing stands between Alfred and the truth…but that one thing is the killing machine known as KGBeast! Alfred's odyssey of espionage and betrayal comes to its thrilling conclusion!
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 1221DC111 PENNYWORTH #7 (OF 7), by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC111 Pennyworth #7, by (W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes, in stores Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.