Pentagram Of Horror Launches In Scout Comics March 2022 Solicits

Scout Comics launches a bunch of books in March 2022 across their range, with Pentagram Of Horror #1, Beyond The Beyond #1, Broken Souls Ballad: Hell Is For Kids #1, Cities Of Magick #1, Sabertooth Dan Vs Brunch #1, and Electric Black #0 for Free Comic Book Day in May. Here are the full March 2022 solicits and solicitations from Scout and Scoot.

PENTAGRAM OF HORROR #1 CVR A FONTANILI

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221628

Black Caravan Imprint: Pentagram of Horror is a new horror anthology with each issue being a stand-alone story. "My Own Hell" explores the anxiety, self-doubts, and profound desire for recognition endured by every creative. In this tale, when the desire for worldly acclaim becomes all-consuming, it leads a young man to part with that which he should have prized most dearly. All too late, he finds that a blind pursuit of recognition can strip its victim of their physical and mental health, and sometimes… even their very soul.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 5.99

PENTAGRAM OF HORROR #1 CVR B 10 COPY FONTANILI

FCBD 2022 ELECTRIC BLACK CHILDREN OF CAINE #0

SCOUT COMICS

JAN220036

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke, Rich Woodall

Julius Black and other extraordinary individuals identifying themselves as the Children of Caine traverse time and space inside an eerie emporium. Hunted for centuries to near-extinction, their mission is to collect mystical objects and provide a safe harbor for the last of their kind. The store's original owner, Erebus, has returned with a relic that could change the fortunes of these outcasts. Father Tomaso, the leader of White Lodge, sets a plan in motion to overthrow these Children of Caine and wipe magic from existence. The lines between good and evil, light and dark, are blurred in the continuing story of The Electric Black.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

BEYOND THE BEYOND #1 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221618

Nova Vega is a teenage idealist who resides on a mining colony run by the oppressive Omni corporation. Nova is disenchanted by her prospects of entering the Omni Mining Academy, for she'd much rather be out exploring the stars like her parents before her. We are also introduced to Sirius Vega, Nova's older brother and guardian, who picks her up after she's thrown out of class for insubordination. When an argument between the siblings goes too far, Nova enacts her long awaited plan to escape the mining colony and explore the alien world from where her parents never returned.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD HELL IS FOR KIDS #1 CVR A CEREGATTI

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221619

Black Caravan Imprint: Alone in the bowels of St. Abigail Asylum, the Mother lies strapped to a birthing table. Now, her children have been brought back to her by Mrs. Adele, the woman tasked with developing these living weapons for the government. However, what no one realizes is that the Mother's children have become a little less afraid of their tremendous powers. Ever so slowly, their paths are joining together-but will their combined abilities be enough to stop the evil perpetuated at St. Abigail's?

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD HELL IS FOR KIDS #1 CVR B 10 COPY COPPOL

CITIES OF MAGICK #1 CVR A TEMPEST

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221621

"Once Upon a Time in Old York…" A gun-toting drifter wanders into Old York City looking for something no one's ever seen before. He's picked a bad time-the forces of Hyper-Priestess Isimar Rothschild, the Queen of the Chicago Conglomerate, have attacked Old York. Caught in the midst of a decade-old war between two powerful magick clans, the drifter has to figure out where his loyalties lie, if he has any to speak of, and he has to do it quick!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CITIES OF MAGICK #1 CVR B 10 COPY TRAKHANOV UNLOCK

CULT OF IKARUS #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221623

Gracie Rage has a problem: Hunter can't be glamoured, which means she isn't going to forget that vamp attack any time soon. Gracie and Remy head to the Hereafter, the hottest underground club for supernaturals, to get some help from the most powerful warlock in the city: Remy's estranged brother Adrian. But will Adrian's magic work where others' have failed? Could Hunter be something more than human? Will someone get their spine ripped out? Possibly!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELECTRIC BLACK TP VOL 02

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221624

Moline, Christian DiBari, Martin Gimenez, Joseph Schmalke, Rich Woodall

Black Caravan Imprint: From the dark world of The Electric Black come stories focused on its most sinister residents. Step inside, dear reader, for chilling tales hosted by The Electric Black's proprietor, Julius Black. From the origins of The Electric Black itself, to the jungles of Vietnam, through plague-ravaged France, and much more. Featuring origins of The Electric Black's most ruthless staff members: June Bug, Jack, Roy, The Yellow Stranger, Julius Black, and Erebus himself! Prepare yourself for savage tales of murder, mayhem, and a descent into madness.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY TP VOL 01 BLOOD AND THUNDER

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221625

Black Caravan Imprint: In 2020, Rock God Nick Dillion will step off the stage for the final time, ending his 37-year career as the head of the metal band Gods of Brutality. They are about to release their final album, completing the story he set out to tell 37 years before. In his final interview, Nick reveals that when he died for 1 minute, 24 seconds in 1984, he was actually in hell, where he was tortured by demons. In an act of desperation, Nick prayed to any God that would listen. Thankfully his pleas were answered when Thor and Hercules were dispatched to save him. This is the comic telling of that story.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

A KINGS VENGEANCE #2

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221626

After a 4-year war against the dark lord Mozdial, the two armies have but just a few soldiers left. With his last breath, King Olric tries but fails to strike down Mozdial. The king is then mutilated and left for dead… until 20 years later, when the king is summoned back to life to avenge the new dictator and claim the world that was stolen from him.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NORTH BEND SEASON 2 #4

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221627

Brendan quits the MKUltra program and scrambles to save what's left of his and Jamie's lives. Jamie is determined to bring down Brendan and the MKUltra project after discovering their true purpose.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RANGER STRANGER #2

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221630

Ranger Garland Woodburn has forgotten more about nature than most of us will ever know-because he never knew anything about it in the first place. And issue #2 will be nothing short of the same questionable camping tips and awful outdoor jokes. Well, that's your opinion. Who said that? Are you with the hospital? That's it-I'm getting the bear trap.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THIRD WAVE 99 #3

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221631

A lot of things happened last issue to both Rob and Matt, both good and bad. The mob hired hitman has grown close to the Third Wave crew and it looks he plans to make his move at the out of country surf trip. Will Rob, Matt or Jack catch on before it's too late?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THUD #2

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221632

The masked vigilante is still discovering what he's capable of, while also getting used to suddenly appearing and disappearing. He also discovers the name of the group that has been increasingly terrorizing Oakcago. Meanwhile, Bo is getting adjusted to his current situation which he unsurprisingly thinks is worse than how his life was.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS #4 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221633

Black Caravan Imprint: The identity of the serial killer tormenting a prosperous Viking village has been revealed, and Bjorn and Revna find themselves in a life-and-death struggle against this deranged psychopath. Meanwhile, the Black Goat of the Woods, a sinister entity summoned by a deranged cult, begins spreading its darkness across the land.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #3

SCOUT COMICS

JAN221634

Join us as we journey back to delve into the history of White Ash, circa 1959 when the women were strong, the men were good-looking and the dwarves… they still had beards.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CLAIRE AND THE DRAGON TP

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JAN221635

Claire is a young girl, tough-minded and independent. She isn't afraid to explore her world-which is how she encountered the old hermit Lontar. That crazy old coot is inspired by a supernatural revelation he had many years ago. He believes that if he leaves a cave where he has lived for many years, the world will be invaded by dragons. He is convinced that he must remain in self-imposed exile until the emergence of a true hero, someone who is capable of leading humanity in the fight against these terrible creatures. Treated as if he were crazy by the local villagers, he relies on Claire to provide for his needs. However, Claire has not yet realized that Lontar believes that she is the fulfillment of the ancient prophecy!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SABERTOOTH DAN VS BRUNCH #1 CVR A RIVERS

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JAN221636

Scoot Imprint: Sabretooth Dan tries to escape brunch with Princess Termagant and her horrible sisters by stretching the truth, quite a bit, about an urgent adventure. He flies away on his sword, and the fib quickly snowballs from a simple pillaging to an intergalactic battle! There are vikings, the Gorilla Baron, the three Muskrateers, Batazons, and yes… more! Finally, unable to evade the inescapable, everyone has to face the music and their real responsibilities, no matter how mundane. With stunning artwork and a story crammed with so much fun and imagination, everyone will love it!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 5.99

SABERTOOTH DAN VS BRUNCH #1 CVR B B&W RIVERS

SCOOT FRONTIERS #2 (RES)

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JAN221638

(W) Various (A) Various

SCOOT IMPRINT: All-ages fun blasts off in Scoot Frontiers as we explore space with an intergalactic cast in all-new comic book adventures with puzzles, coloring pages, activities, short stories, poetry, and more! Featuring Misfitz Clubhouse, Wild Bull and Chipper, Byron, Bandit, Supercats, Soulstream, Little Guardians, The Ninja Scouts, Action Tank, Space Cadet, and the world premiere of Juniper! Scoot also invites young creators to participate with a chance that their work may be a part of future issues!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 9.99