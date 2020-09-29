Perpetua's Whispers Rewrite DC Comics History in Multiverse's End

Time for Multiverse's End. Last week in Dark Nights: Death Metal: Speed Metal, we learned that the Reverse Flash had been whispering into the ear of Flashes and associates all through time, including persuading Wally West to cover up the deaths in Heroes In Crisis.

Looks like Perpetua beat him to it. Today's Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiverses End sees John Stewart, Green Lantern, telling the story of all reality to Owlman. As you do.

The Source and the Source Wall are part of Jack Kirby DC Cosmic legend, the boundaries of the universe, or Multiverse – made up of the body of dead gods, all joined together. And recently fractured in the previous Metal series, loosing Perpetua onto the multiverse and revealing her as it original creator.

But also creating an army of creatures from the multiverse and turning them, as she did Lex Luthor, into an army.

So that everyone else in the Source Wall was once part of her army, with quite the desire to leave.

And that plan to leave has been happening with the first Crisis On Infinite Earths and her whispering begins. Whisper, whisper, whisper.

And with every Crisis a further crack, which she whispers into existence. Including the actions of Hal Jordan as Parallax, Darkseid and Barbatos. All part of her grand plan.

So the recent actions in Justice League and Metal were just the final straw, not the primary cause of the splitting of the Source Wall.

Oh and also the news that Dr Manhattan jhas been messing with Earth Xl, home to the Crime Syndicate Of America as well.

Killing by Dr Manhattan, Rorschach-style. And that he has been messing with Earth -0 too. Didn't read about that in Doomsday Clock…

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL MULTIVERSE'S END #1

DC COMICS

JUL200405

Perpetua, mother of all existence, has culled all life and creation in the Multiverse, condensing all beings to one planet: Earth-Prime. In her quest for power and dominance, she rules absolutely and in totality, using her children-the Monitors and Anti-Monitors-as her heralds and destructors. But a group of heroes has banded together across multiple worlds in a last-ditch effort to stop her from destroying all of existence: Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, Guy Gardner, and others have chosen to make their final stand in a battle they're destined to lose!

