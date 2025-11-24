Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Fantagraphics, Marvel Comics, Solicits | Tagged: barry windsor smith, fantagraphics, hate, peter bagge

Peter Bagge's New Hate #1 In Fantagraphics Full February 2026 Solicits

Peter Bagge's New Hate #1 In Fantagraphics Full February 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as Barry Windsor-Smith's Avengers

In Fantagraphics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations continue for Fantagraphics' 50th anniversary, Peter Bagge returns to Hate and the Bradleyverse with a Butch-sized blast of bile and a Hate #1 facsimile to match, digs deep into the primordial Barry Windsor-Smith Marvel archives, more Donald Duckburg legacy with gold-rush intrigues and Terra-Firmian trouble, and Fantagraphics Underground erupt with new work from Steve Lafler, Sammy Harkham, and the psychedelic cosmology of Barbara "Willy" Mendes…

BUTCH #1 (ONE SHOT) A HATE COMIC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Peter Bagge

What's this? A HATE one-shot starring Buddy Bradley's younger — and much more f*#ked-up — brother? Yes, please! Picking up where 2024's Hate Revisited! left off, Butch faces possible prison time stemming from an incident while squatting on his nephew's rural property. When he becomes a cause celebre to far-right media and an invited guest of the next Ameri-Con, it sends him on a path towards an unexpected spiritual awakening… $5.99 2/4/2026

MARVEL CREATOR COLLECTION #1 HC VOL 01 BACK TO THE SAVAGE LAND BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH AT MARVEL (MR)

(W/A/CA) Barry Windsor-Smith

From the moment Marvel brought him to the U.S. in 1969, Windsor-Smith was a creative force to be reckoned with. A passionate devotee of Jack Kirby, Windsor-Smith's earliest drawing at Marvel reflected that influence, but he quickly developed his own unique, eye-opening style, combining intricately detailed realism with the dreamlike lushness of art nouveau and late-1960s psychedelia. This volume focuses on the earliest of his work, including memorable storylines on The Avengers, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and individual stories for Chamber of Darkness, Tower of Shadows, and Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. All new benchmarks of comics art, culminating in what may be the highlight of this period: Windsor-Smith's collaboration with writer Gerry Conway on an epic tale of civil war in Ka-Zar's Savage Land. Future volumes will trace Windsor-Smith's career through such milestones as Machine Man and Weapon X. $49.99 2/25/2026

UNCLE SCROOGE LEGACY #465 FIRST AIDERS OF DAWSON CVR A ARLID MIDTHUN

(W) Carlo Panaro, Knut Naerum, Thad Komorowski, Joe Torcivia (A) Daniela Vetro, Arild Midthun (CA) Arild Midthun

Grab your pickaxe for two untold tales of Scrooge McDuck's Gold Rush adventures! In "First Aiders of Dawson," Klondike "ice queen" Glittering Goldie is mining Scrooge's gold claim at White Agony Creek when she takes a mortal blow… or does she? And when Scrooge, sinister Soapy Slick, and the Mounties all try to help or hinder her, just how much gold may change hands? Next, in "Klondike Calculations," a trained bear seems to be robbing the Blackjack Saloon blind! Can Scrooge tame the savage thief before things get hairy? $5.99 2/25/2026

DONAD DUCK LEGACY #390 MASTER OF DISASTER CVR A MICHEL NADORP

(W) Various (A) Massimo Fecchi, Mau Heymans, Daan Jippes, Ulrich Schroeder (CA) Michel Nadorp

Howdy, podners! The Terra-Firmians are Duckburg's (and DuckTales') craziest co-stars: Texas-talkin' paranormal critters who live underground, make earthquakes for fun—and once emptied Uncle Scrooge's Money Bin into their cavern! But now they need rescue from their own rebel younger generation… and if Donald Duck, "Master of Disaster," can't do it, no one can! Our feature story by Michael T. Gilbert (Mr. Monster) and Massimo Fecchi is followed by "The Repo-Man Cometh," pitting Donald against the evil forces of… urban renewal?! $5.99 2/11/2026

CRAZY FOR YOU TP (MR)

(W) Paul Theroux (A/CA) Steve Lafler

Money, women, power, and rebelling against the golden years. These are some of the perilous and alluring patterns that weave their way through Crazy for You. In this double feature of love and obsession, two short stories by the acclaimed writer Paul Theroux are adapted by veteran cartoonist Steve Lafler. "Minor Watt" is a high society satire lampooning the perverse relationship between art and the art market — and what happens when the joy of owning is outstripped by the thrill of destroying. "Siamese Nights" is a tale of infidelity, infatuation, and exoticism, blending into an intoxicating, midlife crisis siren song. Little choices and self-betrayals build until a quiet leitmotif rolls into a shattering crescendo. Lafler's bold and expressive style effortlessly captures the pulp exuberance adorning Theroux's stories and the profound vulnerability underlying his characters. Crazy for You will stop you in your tracks right before it bowls you over. $24.99 3/18/2026

CRICKETS #9 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Sammy Harkham

First new issue in two years! A new full color serial begins with The San Fernando Kid, a frolicking romp through the buttercups of robbery, racism, prison, and the proper way to tie a noose. The issue is rounded out with stories about Frederick the Great and bumping into Old friends, plus more. Comics for everyone! $14.00 2/4/2026

QUEEN OF COSMOS COMIX TRILOGY HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Barbara Willy Mendes

Barbara "Willy" Mendes' masterpiece of hallucinogenic storytelling, Queen of Cosmos Comix Trilogy, collected for the first time in a single volume. In Queen of Cosmos Comix Trilogy, underground cartoonist, fine artist, and muralist Barbara "Willy" Mendes chronicles women creators' psychedelic journey through Biblical tableaux, modern life, and into a fantastical, interstellar future, weaving in her own intimate stories of being an artist, mother, and grandmother, especially in the never-before-published third volume. Inspired by Jewish mysticism, Mendes presents a creation myth shaped by feminine cosmic consciousness, with new, immersive worlds — and a radical reimagining of this one. Includes an illuminating and entertaining interview with Mendes, as well as the 3 rd never- before-published chapter of the trilogy. m$40.00 2/11/2026

