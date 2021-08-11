Peter Parker & Mary Jane Married With A Kid – But Only In Dark Ages

For those who want to know, and there are certainly spoilers ahead, in Marvel's upcoming and long-awaited Dark Ages, Peter Parker is married to Mary Jane Watson, and they have a kid, May. And it is May Parker who is seen in the preview art below, her spider-sense kicking off against the impending threat alongside her father's as well as Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales.

So right from the off, this is an alternate reality to the established one. It is also a world without Krakoan mutants. But there is also something else that may be inspired by Earth X.

Earth X was a 1999 Marvel comic by Jim Krueger, John Paul Leon, and Alex Ross. An alternate Marvel Universe future, in which Black Bolt transformed humanity into Inhumans, the Earth is one of a number of planets implanted with a gestating Celestial egg, and it is revealed that this is what Galactus comes to planets to eat and why superheroes exist, to protect the Celestial from outside attacks.

In Dark Ages, just as with Earth X, there is something big and celestial-sized within the Earth, placed there by the Living Tribunal, and it wants out. It is the superheroes dealing with that which causes something else to happen. The initial attack sees the cities fall from the impacts, from New York to Atlantis – Wakanda survives better than most courtesy of Vibranium.

But it is the saving the world from the creature is what plunges everyone into darkness, and removes electricity from the world, to the cost of a number of characters who might have been quite useful in putting things back…

No wonder it all ends in an Apocalypse.

With the cover solicitation of Dark Ages #2 showing an older May Parker amongst the cast, including a Peter Parker with grey hair and a gas-pressure-powered version of his web-shooters.

DARK AGES #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210513

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Iban Coello

This is what the Watcher has been watching for!

• A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. For once, the heroes who have saved the planet so many times are almost powerless in the face of it.

• X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions.

• None of it will be enough.

• The lights are about to go out.

• The world outside our window…is about to end.

• An all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 SRP: $4.99 DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211069

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Iban Coello

It has been years since the age of technology ended in a single moment, like a switch had been flicked to off for an entire planet. Now Earth's heroes attempt to bring humanity together in the darkness. X-Men and Avengers, vigilantes and villains all work together to create something better. But something darker than the night is descending on the world. Our post-apocalyptic world is about to face Apocalypse. RATED T+In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99