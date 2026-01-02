Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Mary Jaane Watson, peter parker

Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson And Their Other Halves (Preview)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker navigate complex relationships with new romantic partners in recent issues

Venom #253 highlights Madame Masque as she targets Venom and stirs up chaos with A.I.M.’s backing

Amazing Spider-Man #19 features Spidey’s return to Earth and an epic showdown with the villain Hellgate

Unfamiliar faces and universe-hopping add twists to Mary Jane Watson’s ongoing role in the Spider-Man saga

Next week sees Marvel Comics publish Venom #253 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and sees both Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson dealing with their respective recent paramours, Raelith Of The Wretched and Paul Rabin. Oh, and Dylan Brock. Oh and Venom… As Paul Rabin demonstrates that the Friends of his world is not the Friends of ours… they call is something different on Earth 23321.

I think Buddies was cancelled a lot earlier though. While it seems that Peter Parker has yet to get to explaining Friends to Raelith Of The Wretched. But by the look of things, he'll get there soon enough… surrounded by the most gorgeous worlds that Pepe Larraz can lay down.

You never know, Mary Jane Watson may prefer him like that… as it turns out that the slave driver has a heart, deep down inside.

Venom #253 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

MASQUE MAKES HER MOVE! Madame Masque wants Venom out of her way – one way or the other. And somehow, she's found out who's under the goo. With all the power of A.I.M. in her golden glove, she's turning the screws on the world's strangest roommates…but will the goosome twosome squish under the pressure? Or is Madame Masque waking up the monster within?

Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO! The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth – only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?!

