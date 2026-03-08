Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Big Spoilers: Absolute Batman #18 Teases A Major Absolute Death

Big Spoilers: This week's Absolute Batman #18 teases a major Absolute death is coming.... is this the one, or a feint?

Article Summary Absolute Batman #18 teases a major character death looming in Gotham, sparking intense fan speculation.

Solicitations for Absolute Batman #20 hint at a tragedy.

Intrigue grows as Poison Ivy and the Scarecrow shape new alliances, setting up a dramatic new story arc.

Okay, so Absolute Batman #18 is out this Wednesday, and thanks to the current distribution plan, copies are everywhere, online and offline. And there is a lot going on, especially with Poison Ivy, and something Bruce Wayne is doing that teases something very bad. Now I have been wrong before with this kind of analysis, as Ultimate Spider-Man fans are keen to tell me. But man… You tell me what you think. And if you share anything further, preserve the spoiler warning…

I am not spoiling the main body of this comic, but very specific pieces that are put together. Because the current solicitation for Absolute Batman #20 is as follows:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026

Which suggests someone major dies in Absolute Batman #19. Now, I had previously thought that Jim Gordon might make a good choice, in this regard, as Mayor of the City. But the pages of Absolute Batman #18, out on Wednesday, suggest something else. Tell me what you think…

Martha Wayne leaving messages for Bruce Wayne…

Getting captured by the Court Of Owls, of whom she used to be a member…

Bruce Wayne knowing he's got a message for his mother, but choosing not to play it yet, only when he feels he needs to hear it…

Martha Wayne is going up against the Court of Owls, citing Absolute Batman as a reason why she is changing what she is doing in the world.

And while Bruce doesn't want to talk to Mayor Jim Gordon about Martha Wayne…. as Absolute Jim reveals just what he does and doesn't know…

Martha Wayne gives the Court Of Owls and their Talons an ultimatum. I mean, is that always a good idea when it comes to an ancient society of amoral masonic killers? And Bruce?

Will he now no longer be able to listen to the final words his mother told him? When Absolute Batman started, one of the big surprises was that Martha Wayne lived, Bruce Wayne grew up with a mother who was a political activist and who worked in their community, helping Bruce and his friends, and becoming Deputy Mayor of Gotham, supporting Mayor Jim Gordon. Enough to put a price on her head from the Black Mask Gang working for the Joker. And while she may have a Court Of Owls past, and a political present, what will Bruce Wayne be like if he loses his mother as an adult? Unless, of course, it is entirely a bait and switch, and they are going for the Mayor himself, of course. But damn. Martha….

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $4.99 4/8/2026

