Plastic Man & Power Girl Return In One-Star Squadron From DC Comics

It's One-Star Squadron time! Mark Russell is possibly the funniest modern day comic book writer around, And Steve Lieber is pretty decent in this field as well, drawing Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen, and Superior Foes Of Spider-Man. And now they are teaming up to fight crime, and create the One-Star Squadron 6-issue mini-series for DC Comics. Hopefully, Jesus won't pop up in this one or we could have another Second Coming situation on our hands. Though I wouldn't put it past them. And it also includes the return of Power Girl and of Power Girl's boob window as previously teased…

Superman-Level Service at Bizarro Prices! ONE-STAR SQUADRON is DC's Super Hero team, where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you have to do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they'll answer any call. Whether it's a children's birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big in this story about the Super Heroes without a billion dollar fortune or Fortress of Solitude to fall back on… heroes like Red Tornado, Power Girl, Gangbuster, and Minute Man. Follow these working stiffs as they work for a living while trying to parse one of the great mysteries of the world–just who's signing those checks and why? Issue #1 is on sale December 7 in a story packed with heart, heroism and humor, and that hits close to home for everyone who's ever worked an embarrassing, mind-numbing or menial gig. So, all of us, that one is definitely all of us.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1

Written by Mark Russell

Art and cover by Steve Lieber

Variant by Steve Pugh

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21