Playing Hangman With Batman In Detective Comics #1079 (Spoilers)

Detective Comics has kept readers of its big Batman story from Ram V and Jason Shawn Alexander hanging on, literally.

Article Summary Batman faces death by hanging under an Azmer demon's spell in Detective Comics #1079.

Catwoman returns to a spellbound Gotham to aid an imperiled Batman.

Despite the dire situation, a Bleeding Cool leak hints Batman's fate isn't sealed.

Poison Ivy emerges as an unseen savior, with plans unfolding in Beast World Tour.

Detective Comics has kept readers of its big story from Ram V and Jason Shawn Alexander hanging on, literally. With Batman the victim of a set up by oligarchy, class privilege and duty. And that's even an issue for a Wayne, it seems. Sentenced to be hung by the neck until he be dead, remaining in the full mask the whole way through. It has been rather… gothic. Even for Batman. Under the control of an Azmer demon, with the city and Batman under the Orghams' spell, and no one around to help him.

Almost no one. There is Catwoman, who returns to Gotham…

…but she is just as much a part of the spell as he is.

And so as the Dark Knight is led to the gallows…

Catwoman made a move.

See?

But it was all in vain. The spell was strong.

And Batman walked to his fate.

And a mask is placed over his mask.

That's where we left it. The preview for tomorrow's Detective Comics #1079, confirms the kill.

And the word comes down.





But while Batman may have been led to his death, without even Zur-En-Arrh to stop him, reading past the preview with a Bleeding Cool leak reveals that Catwoman had a plan. Because, no, of course Batman isn't dead, right, Selina?

Poison Ivy saves the day again, and she wasn't even there. Well, she has others to see to, over in tomorrow'ss Beast World Tour Gotham…

… Poison Ivy always has a rabbit to hand, after all.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1079 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V, Dan Watters (A) Jason Shawn Alexander, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Evan Cagle

Batman: Outlaw continues in part four of five in the biweekly Detective Comics event! The Dark Knight has been executed and the Orghams' plan to take control of Gotham has been enacted! But with Catwoman arranging Batman's rescue mission from the shadows, not all is as it seems! Has Gotham's Feline Fatale figured out a way to cheat death or has Gotham City truly lost its caped crusader? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR GOTHAM #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mikel Janin

Written By Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Sam Maggs, and Kyle Starks Art By Miguel Mendonca, Daniel Hillyard, Ivan Shavrin, PJ Holden, and Kelley Jones As the bestial infection spreads all over Earth, the shape-shifting spores finally start to take root in Gotham City! Follow the feral tales of your favorite heroes and villains as they lose themselves to their more beastly nature. With stories by Eisner winners Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, and so many more, it's sure to leave you hooting and howling in delight! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

