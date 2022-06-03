Poison Ivy #1 Preview: Poison Ivy Takes on the Cow Menace

To save the environment, Poison Ivy must euthanize cows in this preview of Poison Ivy #1. No, seriously. That's what happens in this preview. This isn't snark. It's straight reporting! Check out the preview below.

POISON IVY #1

DC Comics

0422DC032

0422DC033 – Poison Ivy #1 Warren Louw Cover – $4.99

0422DC034 – Poison Ivy #1 Kris Anka Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn't ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy's life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. Featuring a stunning cast of variant cover artists, including Warren Louw, Frank Cho, Dan Mora, Nick Robles…and introducing main cover artist Jessica Fong!

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $3.99

