Poison Ivy #5 Preview: Y'all Got Anymore of That Green?

Poison Ivy trips face during a rehash of her origin story in this preview of Poison Ivy #5. Yeah, it looks terrifying, but we'd still try it. Check out the preview below.

POISON IVY #5

DC Comics

0822DC181

0822DC182 – Poison Ivy #5 Stjepan Sejic Cover – $4.99

0822DC183 – Poison Ivy #5 David Talaski Cover – $4.99

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Hello, sweetie, you're absolutely pathetic. You know that, right? Luckily for you, Daddy's home and he's here to make all the bad feelings go away. As Ivy prepares to go international with her mission to save the Earth, there's only one thing standing in her way–the brave man whom Ivy stole her powers from.

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $3.99

